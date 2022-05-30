A man got a little too on at the groove and ended up taking a nap in a large muddy puddle of water, face down

Facebook page SA HOUSE MUSIC Downloads shared the clip showing the man face down in the puddle and then rising as if nothing happened

The people of Mzansi could not even comprehend what they just saw but broke into laughter once they saw the man was ok

Some people need to know their limits, LOL! A Mzansi man had a little too much fun and ended up passing out in a giant muddy puddle and his resurrection was caught on camera by many shook bystanders.

A man passed out in the mud and bystanders pulled out their phones to video the situation. Image: Facebook / SA HOUSE MUSIC Downloads

Source: Facebook

Mixing alcohol and large pools of water is never advisable. One man was lucky to survive a blackout which left him face down in a giant pool of muddy water.

Facebook page SA HOUSE MUSIC Downloads shared the alarming but hilarious clip, asking their followers if they know the man in the video.

The video starts with a man laying face down in a pool of muddy water and suddenly rises as if she had gotten a second chance at life. The music in the background makes it clear that the situation went down at the groove, making it almost crystal clear that liquor had its part to play. It is a lot!

“Whose uncle is this?! ”

The people of Mzansi can’t deal with what they just witnessed

What a wow! It clearly was not this man’s time to go. After watching the clip many were left in shock, so much so that all they could do was laugh. The fact that he got up… no words.

Take a look at some of the comments:

Joseph Haupindi ZaLeevi said:

“Whatever bottle he drank; I want it for my birthday... ”

Chika Eze said:

“The uncle was even surprised at himself ”

Lufuno Terrence Mphephu said:

“That uncle is going to bed with his clothes and no shower after all. I can imagine his place.”

Lulamile Willie said:

“Haybona when I was about to type RIP, what a comedian ”

