A man clearly got lost on his way home from picking up some meat and ended up grooving with his uncooked chow

Twitter user @MrsPee3 shared the questionable yet hilerious clip on social media, seeking the opinions of others

The people of Mzansi had no idea what was going through this man’s head but could not ignore his litty vibe

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A lot of strange things go down at the groove, but a man rocking a tray of raw meat is something that left the people of Mzansi totally baffled.

Twitter user @MrsPee3 shared a clip of a man grooving with a tray of raw meat. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Drinking can make people do some questionable things, but seeing the way this man got his groove on with a tray of raw meat chilling on his shoulder… now that is something for the history books.

Twitter user @MrsPee3 shared a clip to her timeline showing the mystical meat man grooving with his raw meat. The man pours some of his drink on the meat as if it is his mate who was looking a little thirsty. What a wow!

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The meat groove leaves the people of Mzansi utterly shook

Never has anyone ever seen something quite like this. While the man’s vibe is everything, peeps were a little concerned about the fact that the man might have consumed that raw meat at some point in his journey.

The comment section was quickly filled with all sorts of hilarious explanations for the man and his raw meat at the groove. No one will ever really know what exactly was cutting.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@EdwardthembaSa said:

“Wasn’t he supposed to take that meat home?”

@khoza_dora said:

“Haibo

“Is he marinating the meat @chiloane_zip.”

@Leigh_Khumza said:

“Hahaha what’s happening here, lol, he's eating transport money for the week.”

@CMan_Witbfl_Bal said:

“So this is how it's done, some of us have been doing it totally wrong.”

@richard_somrich said:

@KidiPotse said:

What in the Zumba: Man's weird dance at groove leaves SA peeps laughing out loud

In related news, Briefly News reported that a hilarious video of an actively focused gent had South African social media users cracking jokes.

The clip was shared on Facebook by SA HOUSE MUSIC Downloads and shows the man demonstrating dance moves that look very similar to fitness workout exercise moves during a night out at groove.

“When you invite your gym instructor to your party,” the post was captioned.

Source: Briefly News