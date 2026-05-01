Nandi Madida sent a powerful call to action to fellow mothers to vote in the coming Local Government Elections

The media personality emphasised that if black South African mothers made the right choice, their votes had the power to change the country for the better

Her message resonated not only with fellow mothers but with many South Africans eager to fight for a better tomorrow

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Nandi Madida urged South African mothers to vote. Images: Nandi_Madida/ Twitter, LordHenriVoton/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

Ahead of the anticipated Local Government Elections, Nandi Madida urged South African mothers to gather in numbers and vote.

On Friday, 1 May 2026, the singer and media personality took to her X (formerly Twitter) page to send out an urgent call to action to fellow black mothers, emphasising that they held the largest voting power in South Africa.

Her post featured a powerful banner that highlighted the power that black South African women had in influencing a positive change in the country.

"If we vote right, South Africa can change for the better."

While it's unclear how many registered female voters are mothers, the IEC highlights that as of 1 May, there are 15,288,163 females registered to vote, nearly 3 million more than the number of male voters, 12,384,101.

With the Local Government Elections officially taking place on 4 November, as per President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement, South Africans are encouraging one another to register to vote and fight for change.

The announcement fell on the heels of the March and March anti-illegal immigration protests in Johannesburg on 29 April, which saw thousands of South Africans take to the streets in a vibrant yet powerful demonstration, calling for mass deportations and stricter enforcement of immigration laws, citing concerns over crime, unemployment, and the decline of public services.

Nandi’s powerful message struck a chord with many, sparking a wave of support across social media. With women making up the majority of the voters' roll, their turnout is expected to be the deciding factor in the upcoming polls.

See Nandi Madida's post below.

South Africans react to Nandi Madida's message

Social media erupted in cheers and supportive messages, with Mzansi ready to make its voice heard at the upcoming elections.

LukhonaMnguni said:

"Indeed, there are almost 3-million more females on the voter's roll than males. I have been talking about this in my elections analysis because it demonstrates just how much opportunity there is for females to influence electoral outcomes, especially if they are organised."

MasiloPaul wrote:

"I hope they vote wisely to protect SA from illegal invasion by foreigners."

Nativebulldozer declared:

"This is our 1994. Dear Youth, let's vote out the useless, incompetent criminal party/ies in power!"

Thato_G_Gesh highlighted:

"And as the respectable mothers that we love, I hope that you do become aware of the struggle that ordinary mothers whose children are being subjected to unsafe environments, drugs, prostitution, etc. I hope you vote well, with love."

Mzansi amplified Nandi Madida's call for South African mothers to vote. Image: Nandi_Madida

Source: Twitter

sswazi1 added:

"We will be voting, Mama. My 19-year-old will be voting for the first time, and he is excited."

HrhMaNtshingila supported:

"Yes, mother Nandi, for our children."

KarenMScotts emphasised:

"Thank you for doing this. Mothers don't know that they have the power. BLACK MOTHERS."

Siv Ngesi speaks on illegal foreigners

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Siv Ngesi's controversial statements, speaking up against illegal foreigners.

The media personality clarified that he was not being xenophobic by calling for stricter border control and for immigrants to carry legitimate documentation; however, his message was met with much criticism from the online community.

Source: Briefly News