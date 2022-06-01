SAA left a man chasing them in order to clear a debt of R5k which he had no idea how to go about sorting

Harry Herber owed the airline R5k and tried for eight long weeks to get some answers and clear his debt

The people of Mzansi now understand why the airline is in the financial mess that they are in, they just don’t care

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South African Airways (SAA) had a poor man ringing their phones off of the hook just to get their attention so that he could settle his debt. With the state that the airline is on, one would think they would be chasing every rand, right?

A man had to beg SAA to take his money and the people of Mzansi found it a total joke. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

It is no secret that SAA is in an alarming financial situation which threatened the closure of the airline. So, when people heard a man had to beg them to take his money, a lot started to make sense.

TimesLIVE reported that a man named Harry Herber owed the airline R5k and had to call and email multiple times in order to get details as in how to go about settling his debt. The man reached out for help:

“Help! I owe a company more than R5,000, but they won’t take my money!”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The man booked a flight through SAA using voyager miles and noticed no amount had been deducted. As life has it, his credit card expired and no money was actually taken for the ticket. This is when he started to contact the airline to sort out his debt.

“But it took 56 days and at least 20 phone calls and 20 emails to get them to take what I owed them — incredible!,” Herber said.

The people of Mzansi roast SAA after reading the insane story

The people of SA were taken aback by the man’s story as literally, everyone has heard SAA crying over financial issues yet here they are avoiding honest people wanting to give them money. It is clear that whatever situation the airline is in; they’ve caused it themselves.

Take a look at what some had to say:

Blackfellow Rafiki said:

“They ignore you for almost two months and still spend data and airtime so you can give them five tawa that they didn't want. Faithful. It'd be for petrol ”

Wesley Bartlett said:

“Sounds like most government departments. If it’s not corruption money, they don't want it.”

Ritesh Rohith said:

“Yeah and then 5 years down the line, it becomes a big thing with summons etc and then you have to go to court to prove you tried paying. By then your credit score is affected or you blacklisted and you wait another 2 years for that to update. That would have been a much bigger battle so good on him for persevering.”

John Lee Mcclure said:

“Shows the incompetence.”

Former President Jacob Zuma said to be too sick to attend arms deal corruption trial

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported former President Jacob Zuma and co-accused, Thales, a french weapons company were expected to make a court appearance at the Pietermaritzburg High Court to face charges of fraud and corruption in relation to the arms deal scandal.

However, ahead of the court appearance, Mzwanele Manyi who is the Jacob Zuma foundation spokesperson, announced that Zuma was too sick to attend court proceedings on Monday, 11 April.

Manyi alleged that Zuma's health took a sharp turn on Sunday and it was believed all would be well by Monday morning, however, Zuma's health did not get any better and the doctor advised that he should not appear in court, reports TimesLIVE.

Source: Briefly News