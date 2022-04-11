Former Jacob Zuma was unable to make it to the Pietermaritzburg High Court to face corruption charges on Monday, 11 April

According to the Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesman, Zuma has been battling an undisclosed illness since Sunday

Heading online, some South Africans are not surprised that Msholozi did not appear in court because of an illness

PIETERMARITZBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma and co-accused, Thales, a french weapons company were expected to make a court appearance at the Pietermaritzburg High Court to face charges of fraud and corruption in relation to the arms deal scandal.

However, ahead of the court appearance, Mzwanele Manyi who is the Jacob Zuma foundation spokesperson, announced that Zuma was too sick to attend court proceedings on Monday, 11 April.

Former President Jacob Zuma is said to be too ill to make a court appearance in the arms deal corruption trial. Image: Michele Spatari / AFP

Manyi alleged that Zuma's health took a sharp turn on Sunday and it was believed all would be well by Monday morning, however, Zuma's health did not get any better and the doctor advised that he should not appear in court, reports TimesLIVE.

“From yesterday there was a health issue with the president, but we thought when we wake up today all will be resolved," said Manyi.

Manyi stated that Zuma had a team of medical professionals taking care of him, who are also running tests. He added that until the tests have been completed they cannot say for sure what is wrong with the former president, according to News24.

South Africans weigh in on Jacob Zuma's sudden illness

@africanscribe said:

"At school, we used to call this sudden onset of illness Bunkalitis."

@LyndaJane8 said:

"So 24 hours he was partying for his birthday and now he is sick, that is the type of excuse a 5-year-old would give."

@roseyfischer said:

"That’s no surprise."

@GlenRhodes6 said:

"This man has made a mockery of the Justice System for far too long. Let justice be served now in abstention if necessary."

@katzy96 said:

"Unforeseen??? The whole country foresaw this and knew it would happen. The only thing he “suffers” from is a rotten conscience and bloated ego."

@BTS804 said:

"Yes, a very severe case of courtalitis. Terrible! @JGZ_Foundation"

@Jono25283512 said:

"On his court date again. Every court date."

Jacob Zuma Foundation wants details over Supreme Court of Appeal’s ruling on the former President’s arms deal trial

Briefly News previously reported that the Jacob Zuma foundation wants clarity over the former president’s Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) dismissal.

The foundation said it is astounded by the vagueness of the decision to dismiss Zuma’s application for leave to appeal his corruption case.

The group believes Zuma should know why his case was not successful, according to News24.

“In this case it is because it’s common cause that some of the four separate petitions filed at the SCA do not require leave to appeal, even Judge Cowen made it clear in his judgement,” said the foundation in a statement.

