The Jacob Zuma Foundation said that the former president should know the reason why his appeal was dismissed

The group claims that it was shocked by the lack of details that the Supreme Court of Appeal provided

Zuma's application included his reasons why State advocate Billy Downer should have been removed from the trial

JOHANNESBURG - The Jacob Zuma foundation wants clarity over the former president’s Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) dismissal.

The foundation said it is astounded by the vagueness of the decision to dismiss Zuma’s application for leave to appeal his corruption case.

The group believes Zuma should know why his case was not successful, according to News24.

“In this case it is because it’s common cause that some of the four separate petitions filed at the SCA do not require leave to appeal, even Judge Cowen made it clear in his judgement,” said the foundation in a statement.

According to eNCA, his application included the former president’s attempt to have State advocate Billy Downer removed from the trial.

South Africans react to the foundation’s comments

@chabie_mo said:

“Justice is not captured.”

@Ddawg86 commented:

“Justice is never served for these ones.”

@Stevendb17 posted:

“Justice was most definitely served. Incredible the lengths that this corrupt inept and his gang will go to avoid answering in court for the destruction his actions have inflicted on this country.”

Former president Jacob Zuma loses supreme court of appeal bid to remove billy downer from arms deal case

Briefly News also reported that former president Jacob Zuma is down on his luck once again following the Supreme Court of Appeal's decision not to hear his argument as to why lead prosecutor Billy Downer should be removed from his arms deal trial.

Zuma has tirelessly attempted to have Downer removed from the case by claiming that Downer has an axe to grind against him and is biased. Msholozi has stated that he does not believe he will have a fair trial if Downer stays on the case.

The SCA dismissed Zuma's application with costs and stated that there are "reasonable prospects" that his bid will actually be successful. The court also found that Zuma and his legal team did not offer compelling reasons as to why his appeal to be needed to be heard, according to News24.

