Former President Jacob Zuma will have no choice but to face the stand trial in relation to the arms deal case

This comes after the Supreme Court of Appeal made the decision to dismiss his appeal to have lead prosecutor Billy Downer from prosecuting him in the matter

On social media, some South Africans are upset that Zuma lost another court proceeding, while others believe he is being sabotaged

PIETERMARITZBURG - Former president Jacob Zuma is down on his luck once again following the Supreme Court of Appeal's decision not to hear his argument as to why lead prosecutor Billy Downer should be removed from his arms deal trial.

Zuma has tirelessly attempted to have Downer removed from the case by claiming that Downer has an axe to grind against him and is biased. Msholozi has stated that he does not believe he will have a fair trial if Downer stays on the case.

The SCA dismissed Zuma's application with costs and stated that there are "reasonable prospects" that his bid will actually be successful. The court also found that Zuma and his legal team did not offer compelling reasons as to why his appeal to be needed to be heard, according to News24.

Msholozi approached the SCA following Judge Piet Koen's decision not to grant him a leave of appeal in the original decision to keep Downer on the arms deals case. Koen, like the SCA, found that an appeal would not yield a different verdict in the matter.

According to eNCA, the National Prosecuting Authority is now determined to see the arms deal trial go ahead on 11 April.

South Africans share their thoughts on Jacob Zuma losing his SCA bid

@barrymarksteph1 said:

"Let him stand trial like everybody. There are no separate laws for the ANC government."

@stripymouse said:

"Hurrah.....is he ever going to face his charges?"

@sam_khaya said:

"It was never going to go through we know the judges are on which camp."

@SassoliniPietro said:

"Why not lodge an appeal against all the money it's costing and wasted time?"

@ReneeNCRDC1780 said:

"Constitutional Court appeal loading and then a review of the ConCourt appeal and maybe then only will we see Zuma in court."

@Ms_Phiri said:

"Something about the law firm that's representing him, gives me the impression that they are getting kickbacks - a ton of instructions - from multiple KZN departments, municipalities & provincial government entities. Pela, these appeals are VERY expensive..."

