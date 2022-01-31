The former Premier of North West Supra Mahumapelo has weighed in on former President Jacob Zuma's ongoing legal challenges

Mahumapelo believes that the African National Congress has lost support from members in protest against the courts' treatment of Zuma

Some social media users think Mahumapelo has it wrong and say that Zuma should have his day in court

PIETERMARITZBURG - Supra Mahumapelo, the former Premier of the North West is one of the people that showed up at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday, 31 January in support of former President Jacob Zuma.

Zuma approached the High Court to have his bid for a leave of appeal in Judge Piet Koen's decision to keep Advocate Billy Downer as the lead prosecutor in the arms deal corruption trial set to kick off in April if there are no further delays.

Supra Mahumapelo continues to be a staunch supporter of former President Jacob Zuma. Images: Sharon Seretlo & Mike Hutchings

Source: Getty Images

Mahumpelo is of the opinion that the African National Congress loss of support recently can be linked to Zuma's ongoing legal battles, according to SABC News.

According to Mahumpelo, ANC supporters did not vote for the ruling party because they were protesting Zuma being subjected to court sittings.

“There are people within the ANC and within the society who are very angry with the manner in which Zuma is being treated, particularly when he was arrested and put in jail before having a trial," said Mahumpelo.

The former Premier says this realisation was made during the door-to-door visits while campaigning for the local government elections. government

Mahumpelo has always been a staunch supporter of Zuma and even said that people who wanted to inflict pain on Zuma have succeeded, according to News24.

South Africans weigh in Supra Mahumpelo's comments

Social media users say Mahumpelo has it all wrong and that the ANC is not losing supporters because of Zuma's comments while some people believe that Mahumpelo's analysis is correct.

@XavierHuman said:

"I also want what Supra is smoking."

@Zan_aka_Mngani said:

"I am afraid there may be truth to this statement. Very sad."

@LucajahMoilwe said:

"It's okay. We cannot accept to be guilt-tripped by eaters again."

@Bruno44750193 said:

"Zuma must just have his day in court. Then we can all decide whether the trial is fair or not. His lawyers can't decide this before the trial even starts."

@AmukelaniMoyani said:

"Supra Mahumapelo, a Guptas stooge who sold the province to the corrupt Guptas, just like @Magashule_Ace"

Jacob Zuma leave to appeal case: Advocate Dali Mpofu claims irregular treatment of former President

Briefly News previously reported that Jacob Zuma and his legal team have accused the Pietermaritzburg High court of treating the former president irregularly. One of Zuma's legal counsel members who have made these claims is Advocate Dali Mpofu.

Mpofu argues that the court did not correctly adhere to due processes when filing the leave to appeal application. He stated that in his experience, he had not witnessed an application being conducted in the manner that the court did.

According to EWN, Jacob Zuma's legal team, led by Mpofu, are committed to having Billy Downer, a senior prosecutor, removed from the case due to allegations that he leaked confidential information regarding the former president's health.

