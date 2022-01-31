Advocate Dali Mpofu has accused the court of not following due process in any of former president Jacob Zuma's court appearances

Mpofu referred explicitly to how Zuma's leave to appeal application was filed and the treatment of the former president by the Constitutional Court

Some South Africans expressed their support for Zuma, while others felt that he is guilty and should be brought to justice

PIETERMARITZBURG - Jacob Zuma and his legal team have accused the Pietermaritzburg High court of treating the former president irregularly. One of Zuma's legal counsel members who have made these claims is Advocate Dali Mpofu.

Mpofu argues that the court did not correctly adhere to due processes when filing the leave to appeal application. He stated that in his experience, he had not witnessed an application being conducted in the manner that the court did.

Advocate Dali Mpofu claims Jacob Zuma is being treated irregularly by the court. Image: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/AFP via Getty Images and ROGAN WARD/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Mpofu's claims and the reasoning behind them

According to EWN, Jacob Zuma's legal team, led by Mpofu, are committed to having Billy Downer, a senior prosecutor, removed from the case due to allegations that he leaked confidential information regarding the former president's health.

Judge Piet Koen's refusal to take Downer off the case has fueled Mpofu's belief that Zuma is not being treated correctly by the court. In addition, the advocate expressed that the Constitutional Court should not have levelled a prison sentence against Zuma without granting him a trial, SABC News reports.

"It is to say that we are all equal before the law. It cannot be that we show or say we are equal before the law by treating a particular individual differently from all the other people. That is just wrong," Mpofu said.

Reactions to Mpofu's arguments in Zuma case

@keithspeacock believes:

"What President Zuma believes and the law are not always the same thing, especially when it comes to his attempts to avoid the charges against him."

@t_ongum asked:

"How many cases of a similar nature to his have you seen?"

@AmukelaniMoyani remarked:

"@AdvDali_Mpofu is an emotional wreck, Zuma should get a better advocate."

@SirgrenN said:

"He is using delaying tactics no matter how old you are justice must take its course."

@Thuthu_Zuma shared:

"A Congressman. A freedom fighter. A President. A cadre of the movement. We stand by him always against the unfair and relentless persecution and harassment. One day history will vindicate you."

Jacob Zuma vs Billy Downer: Leave to appeal case continues in Pietermaritzburg

In earlier news about this case, Briefly News reported that today (31 January), Jacob Zuma has returned to the Pietermaritzburg High Court to continue his leave to appeal to dismiss a special plea to have advocate Billy Downer withdrawn from his case for allegedly leaking the former president's medical records.

Zuma previously applied for Downer to be taken off the case, which was viewed as a method of delaying his trial. The former president is accused of corruption and accepting bribes, amongst other offences.

More than 500 Zuma supporters are expected to gather outside the court during today's proceedings, but they are not marching or protesting. They will gather to show their support for Zuma.

