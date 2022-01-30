Zandile Mafe has got the social media streets buzzing after criticising the government for not feeding him as a homeless person

His words have raised an interesting debate on social media about the resources that are provided for ordinary homeless people vs state criminals

Heading to the comments, peeps weighed in and many were very disappointed in the current administration

Taking to the stand this week, state-prosecuted Zandile Mafe is making waves online after hitting Mzansi with some serious food for thought. The homeless prisoner has criticised our national government for being able to feed him behind bars but not on the streets and it seems his statement has really struck a nerve with South Africans.

, Twitter user @_AfricanSoil got the conversation rolling.

"Yah ne! Life of a black person in South Africa," he captioned the post along with a broken heart emoji.

He also attached a picture of Mafe from a popular news network that showed the state-accused seemingly very sad.

Taking to the Twitter streets, peeps shared their thoughts on the weighted statement and many could not help scrutinise the faults of society in general.

Check out some of the comments below:

@veli_ndumiso said:

"This is too deep under this administration Black People are treated like kak, I curse 2017 Conference."

@AvhapfaniM1 said:

"We can't celebrate the burning of parliament and blame Ramaphosa for the suffering of black people. Of the 27yrs where was Cyril Ramaphosa? People are so obsessed about Ramaphosa that all the rubbish must be dumped on him. It's like we don't have the problem with ANC but Cyril."

@davidson_home said:

"Seriously he trying to turn this into a circus, got nothing to do with how government feeds him, he burned down a strategic building."

Zandile Mafe pleads not guilty, the state claims he admitted to starting the fire

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Zandile Mafe has pleaded not guilty to starting the fire in the Parliament building in Cape Town.

However, the state attorneys claim that in the affidavit submitted by Mafe, he admitted to starting the fire and provided three reasons.

eNCA reported that Mafe took the stand on Saturday for his bail hearing. The state prosecutor listed the reasons Mafe gave for allegedly starting the fire.

He wanted President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign.

He demanded the release of Janusz Waluś. Mafe claims Waluś is innocent of the death of Chris Hani and according to the affidavit, he believes that Ramaphosa is responsible.

The prosecutors also claim that Mafe allegedly started the fire to prevent Ramaphosa from delivering the State of the Nation (SONA) address.

In addition, Mafe took to the stand and said that he was a strong supporter of former AWB leader Eugene Terreblanche according to TimesLIVE.

