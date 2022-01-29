Zandile Mafe has taken to the stand at his bail hearing and accused the state of only caring about him after they arrested him

He revealed that he had often gone to sleep cold and hungry; the state refused to help him

Now he says that they want to feed him, he has been accused of setting fire to the Parliament buildings in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN - Zandile Mafe has told the court in Cape Town that the government had no interest in feeding him while he lived on the streets.

The suspect accused of setting fire to the Parliament buildings in Cape Town has refused to eat while in custody.

He shared his tragic tale about how he was left cold and hungry on the streets of Cape Town but now the state wanted to feed him.

TimesLIVE reported that Mafe arrived at court and was escorted by a strong police presence.

Social media influencer and commentator Man’s NOT Barry Roux has shared his statement online about his refusal to eat food in jail.

Social media users have reacted to the accused's tragic story

@SisaNgondo:

"How do you respond to this?"

"I refused to eat (and went on hunger strike) whilst in prison (hospital) because when I was sleeping in the street hungry the state did not feed me. Why does the state want to feed me now in custody?"

@LSMTA2:

"Mam Sophie, this is so sad that we, the natives are treated like dogs by this government minority who control every aspect of our lives and mop the floor with our humanity. This man went through a lot of shame and humiliation."

