Julius Malema thinks that Baby Tyawa must be held accountable for the Parliament fire rather than accusing Zandile Mafe

Malema believes that the fire was caused by exposed wires touching after being eaten by rats in Parliament

South Africans were divided on the issue, with some agreeing with Malema and others thinking that he was pushing his own agenda

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

CAPE TOWN - The leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Julius Malema, does not believe that Zandile Mafe, the man accused of starting a fire at the Houses of Parliament in Cape Town, is guilty of the offences he is being charged with.

Instead, Malema believes that the responsibility falls on the shoulders of Parliamentary officials who did not ensure that Parliament was adequately maintained. He specifically named Baby Tyawa, the Secretary, who Malema suggested should step down from her position.

According to IOL, Malema said Tyawa should have had maintenance and fire safety checks conducted at the national key point. The EFF leader suspects that rats chewed wires, causing them to become exposed, thereby starting the fire.

Image: RAJESH JANTILAL/AFP via Getty Images, Leila Dougan/Daily Maverick/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Malema's take on the Parliament fire and who is responsible

Malema believes that Zandile Mafe is an unwitting pawn in Parliament's alleged plan to avoid taking responsibility for the fire at the National Assembly, TimesLIVE reports.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

He added that either Tyawa or Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula (the Speaker for Parliament) or former speaker Thandi Modise must be held accountable.

“If these two politicians can’t take responsibility, the secretary of parliament must take responsibility because parliament belongs to the secretary of parliament. She must fall on her sword," Malema said.

Reactions to Malema's claims against Parliament

Mayaya Jiba remarked:

"He suspects rats and I suspect RETs."

Lucile Van de Wiele believes:

"He actually just describe all members of Parliament! Rats."

John Wilson said:

"I smell a rat here! The rats that caused the problem are the politicians! They are even worse than rats, and Malema is maybe the worst of the lot! Why does he seem to be trying to protect Mafe?"

Makgorometxa Rakobela shared:

"We know the relationship between him and Zuma and we also know that Zuma and his cronies wanna make this country ungovernable."

Hanyani Alie Mashele said:

"I blame Parliament's secretary house."

Judge Hlope releases Zandile Mafe from mental evaluation

In earlier news about the Parliament fire, Briefly News reported that on 18 January, Judge President John Hlophe ruled that the 30 days mental evaluation of Parliament fire suspect Zandile Mafe is unlawful and must end with immediate effect.

Hlope's argument is based on evidence that Mafe was not questioned before being sent for observation by the state, who decided on his behalf. Mafe was released from Valkenberg Hospital on 19 January.

"Further detention in Valkenberg will be unlawful," said Hlophe.

Source: Briefly News