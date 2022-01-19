Judge President John Hlophe ruled that the 30 days mental evaluation of Parliament fire suspect Zandile Mafe was unlawful

Mafe will be released from Valkenberg Hospital and sent to a correctional facility where he will stay unless his upcoming bail application is successful

If successful, he will have to submit evidence that proves he will attend his following court dates after he is out on bail

CAPE TOWN - Yesterday (18 January), Judge President John Hlophe ruled that the 30 days mental evaluation of Parliament fire suspect Zandile Mafe is unlawful and must end with immediate effect.

Hlope's argument is based on evidence that Mafe was not questioned before being sent for observation by the state, who decided on his behalf. Mafe will be released from Valkenberg Hospital today (19 January).

Mafe's move and his next court appearance

"Further detention in Valkenberg will be unlawful," said Hlophe.

On Saturday (22 January), Mafe will appear in court to present his bail application. If successful, he will have to submit evidence that proves he will attend his following court dates after he is out on bail, News24 reports.

The State has promised that they will oppose his bail application. According to TimesLIVE, After Mafe's release from Valkenberg, he will be moved to a correctional facility, where he will remain unless his bail application is successful.

Reactions to Hlope's ruling

