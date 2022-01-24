Gwede Mantashe has squashed rumours that he wants to be the next deputy president of South Africa and the African National Congress

Besides his age and energy level, Mantashe said he has no interest in the position at this stage in his life and career

Several ANC leaders are in the running to be elected as the new president of the ANC in the 2022 party election

JOHANNESBURG - Gwede Mantashe, the Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, has killed rumours that he wants to be the next deputy president of South Africa and the African National Congress (ANC).

“Anybody will know I do not want to be the deputy president. I think the deputy president must be a younger and more energetic person who is also considered for succession. I am old,” said Mantashe.

Besides his age and energy level, Mantashe said he has no interest in the position at this stage in his life and career, TimesLIVE reports.

The ANC's 2022 presidential election

According to The Sowetan, several ANC leaders are in the running to be elected as the new president of the ANC in the 2022 party election. These include:

Current deputy president, David Mabuza

Lindiwe Sisulu, the Minister of Tourism

Paul Mashatile, the Treasurer-General

Three former ANC leaders have also thrown their hats in the ring for the upcoming presidential election. They are Mathews Phosa, Zweli Mkhize and, most controversially, Ace Magashule, who was suspended from the ruling party.

Reactions to Gwede Mantashe's remarks about running for deputy president

Factionalism and state capture amongst problems facing ANC, says Ramaphosa

In earlier news about the ANC, Briefly News reported that yesterday (23 January), President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the NEC Lekgotla's outcomes. He stated that the African National Congress is facing multiple problems leading to the ruling party's decay.

Ramaphosa referred to the recently published first section of the State Capture Report and said it contains worrying information about the extent of state capture in South Africa. The president added that he acknowledges how the details in the report could cause South Africans to lose trust in the ANC.

"Division and factions within the ANC are themselves becoming a threat to our democracy. Urgent intervention is required from all our social partners. Regression of ethical and moral leadership has resulted in what I would call an existential crisis," Ramaphosa said.

