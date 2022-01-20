Danny Msiza, the former Limpopo treasurer for the African National Congress, has been requested to become the provincial secretary

POLOKWANE - Danny Msiza, the former Limpopo treasurer for the African National Congress (ANC), has been requested to become the provincial secretary, despite stepping aside due to charges he is facing. Msiza's supporters plan to nominate him for the position at the ANC's provincial conference in March.

The former Limpopo treasurer is currently not in office due to the ANC's 2017 step aside resolution, which states that all party leaders who are facing charges must vacate their offices or be suspended from the ruling party.

According to EWN, Msiza feels he can fulfil the duties mandated by the role better than the current provincial secretary, Soviet Lekganyane, including his disapproval of having President Ramaphosa serve a second term in office.

Why Msiza had to step aside from ANC leadership

Besides being the ANC's treasurer in Limpopo, Msiza was also the chairperson of VBS Mutual Bank. The National Prosecuting Authority charged Msiza and 13 others with fraud, money laundering, racketeering, and theft.

The theft they were charged with includes looting close to R 2.3 bn from impoverished people in the province's rural areas. Many municipalities in Limpopo had illegal investment accounts with VBS and ended up losing R1.6 billion, Mail & Guardian reports.

Jessie Duarte, the ANC's deputy secretary-general, said the step aside resolution applies to all leaders in every province and must be strictly enforced. Duarte added that the ruling party wishes to avoid case-by-case analyses and wants blanket adherence to the resolution.

South Africans react to Msiza's potential nomination

@Thabiso90462270 remarked:

"Nowadays in the ANC controversy, corruption and arrogance are the minimum requirement to hold senior positions."

@Rabza8488 asked:

"A suspended person cannot be elected, right?"

@lavitosoul believes:

"This will be the end of the ANC. How do we expect South Africans to trust the ANC when it elects corrupt people?"

@Mark81607413 shared:

"The ANC has absolutely no shame."

