Tito Mboweni has responded to claims made in a speech by suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Mangashule

Magashule said that if South Africa can forgive people who committed human rights violations during apartheid, then they should also be able to forgive the ruling party

Mboweni responded to these claims on social media, where he requested that people differentiate between the apartheid system and white people

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - Tito Mboweni, South Africa's former Minister of Finance, has responded to claims made in a speech by suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Mangashule at Pule Mlambo's funeral this past weekend.

In his funeral address, Magashule said that if South Africa can forgive people who committed human rights violations during apartheid, such as Magnus Malan, they should also forgive the ruling party and those implicated in state capture.

Mboweni responded to these claims on social media, where he requested that people differentiate between the apartheid system and white people. He specified that in the anti-apartheid struggle, the ANC fought against the system and not against any particular race, TimesLIVE reports.

Tito Mboweni (left) publicly disagreed with Ace Magashule (right). Image: Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Mlungisi Louw/Volksblad/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans react to social media feud between Mboweni and Magashule

@ZiieRadebe asked:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"And do pray tell, who created the Apartheid system and racially segregated the country as well as continue to economically marginalize us through Afrikaaner Broedebond and other pro-white policies? Including constitutional laws which are still in place today. Who did that?"

@nudgeitforward remarked:

"Stop blaming and start building."

@mutaladzi shared:

"It looks like leaders and people were fighting a different fight. Because ordinary people didn't see the end of apartheid but only an upgrade. Leaders are highly rewarded for being gatekeepers of the upgrade."

@Terror_Yako believes:

"The statement is 100% correct."

@GTalevi said:

"Perhaps it’s time to remind your colleagues."

Ace Magashule criticised for addressing crowd at funeral

In earlier news about this topic, Briefly News reported that following his suspension from the African National Congress (ANC) in 2020, Ace Magashule was barred from addressing ANC gatherings. However, the former secretary-general spoke at the funeral of late ANC staffer Pule Mlambo on 15 January.

During his address, Magashule said that the ruling party must facilitate an opportunity for municipalities that were hung following the 2021 local government election to reconvene coalition talks so that the ANC can regain power in these areas.

Magashule stated that strong regional strongholds would boost the ANC's power nationally, particularly in metros like Tshwane and Johannesburg, which DA candidates currently lead.

Source: Briefly News