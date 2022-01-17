Former cabinet minister Tito Mboweni headed online to express a closely-held view before an avalanche of responses flooded his post

Mboweni voiced that the ANC fight pre-democracy was not waged against white people but the racially oppressive system of apartheid

South Africans from all walks of life, including pro-political figures, offered up a mixed bag of reactions to Mboweni's remarks

JOHANNESBURG - Former Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni has not opened a can of his seemingly favourite offering of Lucky Star pilchards but, instead, a can of worms on Twitter.

In a short but punchy post, the politician decidedly struck a chord with the politically conscious after his statement regarding the African National Congress' (ANC) fight against the racially oppressive apartheid system and not white people.

Tito Mboweni has reiterated his stance on the ANC's fight against apartheid. Image: Dwayne Senior/ Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

He wrote:

"We didn't fight against white people. We fought against the apartheid system. To build a non-racial, non-ethnic, non-sexist and democratic South Africa. Basic ANC principles!"

Mboweni's remarks follow the party's suspended member of the top six Ace Magashule's sentiments that the party had forgiven late former apartheid-era president FW de Klerk for his role in apartheid but had not yet excused him.

Briefly News previously reported that de Klerk died at his home in Fresnaye on Thursday, 11 November, after a short battle with cancer. Magashule was speaking at the funeral service of late ANC senior staffer Pule Mlambo at the Walter Sisulu Hall in Randburg, Johannesburg, on Saturday, 15 January.

Polarising views expressed

In the wake of Mboweni's comments, many, including the African Transformation Movement's (ATM) and Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson, Mzwanele Manyi, took a bite at the retired minister for his statement, at times, expressing diverse opinions.

Briefly News takes a look at some of the loudest reactions to the post below.

@BlackTittan wrote:

"Then what was the freedom charter for? Because it is talking a different story. And was Chris Hani aware of this? Because he and many others were fighting for the land and the economy. Not just to share a toilet with the settlers."

@ZiieRadebe said:

"And do pray tell, who created the Apartheid system and racially segregated the country as well as continue to economically marginalize us through Afrikaaner Broedebond and other pro-white policies? Including constitutional laws which are still in place today."

@MzwaneleManyi added:

"This statement is not entirely honest and you know it. Try to be honest, your white friends will respect you more. Which struggle song backs up your newfound spin?"

