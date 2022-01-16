South Africa's first female brewer was defeated by the booze ban during the Covid-19 lockdown

Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela has been given a second chance when she was contacted by the beer subscription service Beer52

Her beer, Tolokazi will be shipped to 100 000 subscribers in the UK who will receive two beers each

Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela's was South Africa's first black female owner of a microbrewery. However, her dreams were dashed by the pandemic and the lockdown.

The booze ban saw her business go down the drain, literally. She was forced to shut down. However, an interesting development gave her a second chance.

Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela's brewery went bust but she got a second chance. Photo credit: @tolokazi_thebrewster

She was invited over LinkedIn to participate in the beer subscription service Beer52.

200 000 Cans of her Tolokazi beer have been brewed in Croatia and have been shipped to the UK to 100 000 subscribers according to Business Insider.

The brewery in Croatia had its own challenges in sourcing African ingredients for the beer.

Initially, they had looked at producing the beer locally but the costs were too high due to the loss of her brewery. A solution was found in Croatia where the beer could be produced.

