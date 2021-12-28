Cassper Nyovest has announced that his liquor brand, Billiato, is out of stock until next year thanks to Andile Mpisane

The rapper shared that the Royal AM boss bought all the Billiato that was left at Konka on Monday, 27 December

The booze line will only be available in Mzansi on the second week of 2022, according to the Siyathandana hitmaker

Cassper Nyovest has revealed that Andile Mpisane bought all the Billiato that was left at Konka in Soweto. The rapper-turned-businessman shared that his recently launched liquor brand is now out of stock after the Royal AM boss bought all of it on Sunday night, 27 December.

Cassper Nyovest's Billiato is out of stock thanks to Andile Mpisane. Image: @casspernyovest, @andilempisane10

Source: Instagram

Mufasa took to Twitter to praise MaMkhize's son for his support. Cassper Nyovest shared that his Billiato will now only be available on the second week of 2022. The Siyathandana hitmaker captioned his post:

"Andile Mpisane just bought all the Billiato that was left at Konka when he walked in. Ke GTA! MOVIE !!! We officially out of stock until the 2nd week of Jan. Le re biditse stock out!!! Thank you for everybody's support!!! The hottest drink this summer!!!"

Peeps shared mixed reactions on Mufasa's timeline with many praising the Gqom artist for supporting the rapper.

@KingbNdlovu said:

"Okuhle uthenge yonke and that's a profit Cassper was aiming for."

@mandyy7489268 commented:

"Lol, Andile is actually being petty but you don’t see it. You know just like 50 Cent bought the 1st 3 rows ya concert ka Ja Rule. Lol uyakugcwalisela."

@MotsoRamsy wrote:

"And the other guy's bank balance has increased, he can be petty all he likes, as long as he is spending money."

@CMonethi said:

"It shows he has no beef with you. Black excellence."

@Spha_Madondo added:

"As long as it is bought and you're getting the money King. Who cares who bought it?"

Source: Briefly News