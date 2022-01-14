‘The Queen’ Announces Open Call for 4 New Actors, Lesedi Matsunyane Shares Tips

The Queen is looking for four new male actors to play the role of Brutus' sons, announced Connie Ferguson's daughter Lesedi Matsunyane

The stunner also took to social media to share tips to those who are interested to play the roles of Brutus' isiZulu speaking sons.

Many peeps commented that they're going to audition for the roles even though their isiZulu language skills is not that good

Connie Ferguson's daughter Lesedi Matsunyane has announced an open call audition for four new actors to join the cast of The Queen. The male actors will be the sons of the telenovela's popular character, Brutus.

Connie Ferguson's ‘The Queen’ has announced an open call for 4 new actors and Lesedi Matsunyane shared tips. Image: @connie_ferguson, @sediimatsunyane

Lesedi Matsunyane also took to social media to share self-tape tips to aspiring actors. Brutus is one of the elders in the Khoza clan. He has a couple of sons all over Mzansi and now wants to reunite with them, it seems.

Peeps who are looking to be part of the stellar cast of the show took to Twitter to share their reactions to the open call auditions. Many shared that they'll try their luck even though they're not fluent in isiZulu.

@Bun2_MuchHigher said:

"Could have auditioned for Nkosiyabo (since ene gama lam) or the older brother..but my Zulu isn't 100%, maybe 60%."

@SeanMabbb wrote:

"I'm not fluent in Zulu but the Mlungisi Scene is mine."

@HappyBi14104313 commented:

"#TheWifeShowmax is most definitely giving the Fergusons cold feet. Now they want to fill #TheQueen with Zulu men. Wow What a coincidence!!! We are content with uMqhele and the cast."

@vicoisking said:

"I am KZN born, fluent in isizulu, fluent in English, mid 20s, stylish, lavish but still very much Kzn, Nkosiyabo Khoza is Mine!!!"

Thuli Phongolo's role of Lerato written off 'The Wife'

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Thuli Phongolo made her final appearance on The Wife on Thursday, 13 January. The actress' contract was terminated recently after she allegedly missed filming without an explanation.

According to reports, the stunner's character has been written off the Showmax telenovela. TshisaLIVE reports that the show's production company and the star agreed that her last day on the show will be this coming Thursday.

According to IOL, Stainless Glass spokesperson Nomfundo Zondi said the club DJ and the production house mutually decided to write off her character called Lerato. She added that the decision was taken "due to schedule clashes".

