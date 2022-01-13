‘The Wife’: Viewers React to Lerato’s Chaos in Her Last Scene on the Telenovela

The Wife's latest episodes managed to trend yet again as the viewers were shook by Lerato's chaos on her last scene in the show

A fuming wife of a man Lerato is cheating with gave the stunner her baby because they also share the same man

Thuli Phongolo, who plays the role of Lerato in the Showmax show, made her last appearance on Thursday as she has been written off the telenovela

The Wife trended on social media when it aired its latest episodes on Thursday, 13 January. The viewers of the show shared mixed reactions to Lerato's chaotic exit scene from the Showmax telenovela.

The wife of the man Lerato was cheating with dumped a whole baby on her. Luxolo's fuming wife gave the side chick her child because of Lerato's mjolo with her hubby. Thuli Phongolo played the character of Lerato on the soapie.

Peeps took to Twitter to react to the hectic scene. Some said her situation made them feel bad while others said she had it coming.

@tebogo_n_m said:

"Lerato's situation makes me sad."

@GodessOshun wrote:

"Luxolo’s wife came to Lerato woman to woman and gave her a baby; saying since they share a man, might as well share the baby too."

@MalevuMandisa commented:

"When the lady handed the baby to Lerato and said 'iyobonana mnakwethu'."

@_mbuso_ added:

"#TheWifeShowmax Lerato does what a lot of women do to get ahead in life. They consent to a sexual relationship with someone in a key position knowing that such a scandal would cripple their career and then blackmail them to get ahead."

Thuli Phongolo's role of Lerato written off 'The Wife'

In related news, Briefly News reported that Thuli Phongolo will make her final appearance on The Wife on Thursday, 13 January. The actress' contract was terminated recently after she allegedly missed filming without an explanation.

According to reports, the stunner's character has been written off the Showmax telenovela. TshisaLIVE reports that the show's production company and the star agreed that her last day on the show will be this coming Thursday.

According to IOL,Stainless Glass spokesperson Nomfundo Zondi said the club DJ and the production house mutually decided to write off her character called Lerato. She added that the decision was taken "due to schedule clashes".

