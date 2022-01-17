Following his suspension from the African National Congress in 2020, Ace Magashule was barred from addressing ANC gatherings

However, the former secretary-general spoke at the funeral of late ANC staffer Pule Mlambo, where he said that the ruling party must regain lost power

Magashule stated that strong regional strongholds would boost the ANC's power nationally, particularly in metros such as Tshwane and Johannesburg

JOHANNESBURG - Following his suspension from the African National Congress (ANC) in 2020, Ace Magashule was barred from addressing ANC gatherings. However, the former secretary-general spoke at the funeral of late ANC staffer Pule Mlambo on Saturday (15 January).

During his address, Magashule said that the ruling party must facilitate an opportunity for municipalities that were hung following the 2021 local government election to reconvene coalition talks so that the ANC can regain power in these areas.

According to TimesLIVE, Magashule stated that strong regional strongholds would boost the ANC's power nationally, particularly in metros like Tshwane and Johannesburg, which DA candidates currently head.

Ace Magashule potentially violated the terms of his ANC suspension by addressing a crowd at a funeral. Image: Mlungisi Louw/Volksblad/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Magashule's recommendations for the ANC and consequences of his speech

The local government elections saw the ANC lose power to the extent that the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) voted in favour of the DA to spite the ruling party. The ANC also lost their majority in many areas which previously acted as strongholds for the party, SABC News reports.

"We have lost elections. They say, 'no, we have not lost, we are still the majority party'. If you lose power, that means you have lost power.

If you are not in charge of the government, it means you are not in charge, you have lost power. We must accept that, comrades, because it will make us become humble," Magashule said.

Reactions to Magashule's speech at Mlambo's funeral

Rina Du Plessis remarked:

"ANC power is gone."

Ntuthuko Dlamini believes:

"It's all about power, not us citizens."

Ntshinga Zukiswa said:

"I didn’t hear any comment from the President related to Magashule."

TJisGaming shared:

"Wolves fighting with wolves."

Molatelo Felix believes:

"Ace has long left the ANC. He hasn't realized that himself. There is nothing left in him for ANC SG. "

ANC 110th birthday bash: Ace Magashule snubbed, alternative event will not go ahead

Speaking of Magashule and the ANC, Briefly News previously reported that the ruling party celebrated their 110th birthday in Polokwane on 8 January, but Ace Magashule, the suspended secretary-general, was not invited.

An alternative event was going to be held in Musina to allow Magashule an opportunity to join in the celebrations, but Rhuzani Ludere, the regional secretary, told the branch that hosting the alternative event goes against the ANC's constitution.

Ludere said that since he has been suspended from the ANC, Magashule is not permitted to attend any event linked to the party or where he could be viewed as a representative.

Source: Briefly News