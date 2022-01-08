The ANC is celebrating its 110th birthday but instead of cheers they have received criticism on social media

The hashtag #VoetsekANC110 has been trending on social media as people take to the internet to share their opinions

A lot of people are unhappy and have used the hashtag to share their feelings and vent their frustrations

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Quite a few South Africans are not all too happy with the ANC and have started sharing their views under the hashtag #VoetsekANC.

The hashtag has gone viral as people continue to share their opinions of the ruling party.

People are not at all happy with the ANC. Photo credit: @MyANC

Source: Facebook

As the ruling party celebrates its 110th birthday people made sure that they would use the opportunity to share their opinions.

This is what some people thought of the ANC

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

@Just_A_Driver24:

"#VoetsekANC110 a celebration of racial tension, corruption, lack of leadership, lack of admission, looting, no electricity, potholes, fucked railway, fucked infrastructure, wealthy politicians, draconian laws, starving children, no education! The @MYANC have much to celebrate! "

@kevan_logic:

"The reason why Fikile does all these Zoom meetings and hardly ever goes to meetings is simple.

There are almost no roads left to drive on.

Change my mind."

@kimheller3:

"The tragedy of the ANC is that it has crystallized black poverty & white wealth into society as if they are natural phenomena rather than carefully orchestrated by apartheid

ANC has kept white power, privilege &supremacy in play.

I am not shocked at #VoetsekANC #VoetsekANC110"

ANC's 110th birthday bash in Limpopo goes ahead, but key people are missing

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the African National Congress (ANC) celebrated its 110th anniversary in Limpopo. However, the smaller events leading up to today's celebrations turned chaotic.

The ruling party held a rally in Mankweng Park yesterday (7 January), which Deputy President David Mabuza did not attend. Due to Mabuza not showing up, scores of people left the rally after several hours of waiting for him to arrive. He did not provide a reason for not attending.

President Ramaphosa was scheduled to address the ANC Youth League in Jack Botes Hall, but decided to push it back by an hour and a half. Members of the Youth League protested outside the venue to express their frustration.

ANC Gala: Power cuts put a damper on Ramaphosa's speech, SA says it's a bad omen

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the ANC's Gala dinner was cut short last night due to a mysterious power outage. Only minutes after President Cyril Ramaphosa took to the podium at around 9 pm the lights went out, leaving many distinguished guests in the dark- literally!

The dinner was hosted as a way for the African National Congress to raise funds ahead of its January 8th 110th Anniversary celebrations, with some guests paying upwards of R1 million for a seat at the event, IOL reports.

News24 reports that President Ramaphosa and Deputy President David Mabuza were whisked away shortly after the power cuts with electricity returning around 15 minutes later.

Source: Briefly News