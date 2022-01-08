South Africans are reacting to the news of powercuts at the ANC Gala dinner that took place last night

It's reported the lights went out at around 9 pm while President Cyril Ramaphosa was delivering his long-awaited speech

Peeps think the power outage is a bad omen and are happy to see the privileged leaders experience load-shedding

The ANC's Gala dinner was cut short last night due to a mysterious power outage. Only minutes after President Cyril Ramaphosa took to the podium at around 9 pm the lights went out, leaving many distinguished guests in the dark- literally!

South Africans are reacting to the news of power cuts at the ANC Gala dinner that took place last night. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The dinner was hosted as a way for the African National Congress to raise funds ahead of its January 8th 110th Anniversary celebrations, with some guests paying upwards of R1 million for a seat at the event, IOL reports.

News 24 reports that President Ramaphosa and Deputy President David Mabuza were whisked away shortly after the power cuts with electricity returning around 15 minutes later.

Naturally, the questionable flop had peeps unimpressed in the comments section. SA felt it really wasn't a good look for the ANC and one person was convinced the ancestors were having their say.

Check out some of the reactions below:

@NoBrainer224 said:

"At least he experienced the pain of load-shedding. Now he knows how we feel."

@HadebeM2 felt things were looking bad for the President:

"Has there been a President with so much bad luck though...almost every week now something wrong happening."

@MahadeoSeems said:

"the amadlozi speaketh!"

@fortunekighlex said:

"I won't be surprised to find that ALL that's happening is staged by Cyril. How did they not even secure a backup generator...like really."

Someone paid R1.2 million to sit next to President Cyril Ramaphosa, ANC gala dinner tickets sold out

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that South Africans are still trying to digest how an individual could possibly buy a ticket for R1.2 million just to sit next to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the African National Congress (ANC) fundraising gala dinner.

Many were shocked when the party announced that all the tickets for the pricey dinner taking place on 7 January, ahead of the ANC's 110th birthday party have been sold out.

TimesLIVE reports that the prestigious dinner will be held at the Protea Hotel Polokwane Ranch Resort. Sipho Mbele, who is the convenor of the Progressive Business Forum says there has been a high demand for the tickets.

Mbele adds that they did not expect that so many people would want to get a hold of a ticket, however, they have to cap the number of tickets they can sell so they can be in compliance with the Covid19 regulations.

“We’ve surpassed our own expectations and what this means is that business still wants to engage with leaders of the ANC," said Mbele.

Mbele says tickets were also purchased by people from other provinces who will be either flying or driving to Polokwane to attend the gala dinner.

The cheapest ticket was R5 000 and a seat next to Deputy President David Mabuza set someone back by R1 million, according to SowetanLIVE. Seats next to Gwede Mantashe and Paul Mashatile cost R95 000.

Ticket holders will be treated to a three-course meal.

Source: Briefly News