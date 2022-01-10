On 8 January the Economic Freedom Fighters held their Siyabonga Rally in Durban where leader Julius Malema spoke

In his speech, Malema stated that the party's support of the DA in coalition government elections was intended to spite the ANC

He also took the opportunity to remind people that the EFF considers equality to be one of its founding principles

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

DURBAN - On 8 January the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) held their Siyabonga Rally in Durban, where leader Julius Malema stated that the party's support of the DA in coalition government elections was intended to spite the ANC and not because they align with the former.

Malema said that the EFF intend to collapse the ruling party's hold on several municipalities which became coalition governments. He added that the EFF view the ANC's national vote dropping below half as a victory.

According to TimesLIVE, the EFF leader said that the party had two options. on the one hand, they could take power away from the ANC or they could increase their power by voting for them. He said that they believe that the first option is the most beneficial to South Africa.

Julius Malema said that the EFF voted for DA candidates in hung municipalities to spite the ANC. Image: RAJESH JANTILAL/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Malema addresses events following local government elections

Malema called the ANC "a dying snake" during his speech at the rally, IOL reports. the EFF leader said that his party has killed the snake and now only its head remains.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

He also took the opportunity to remind people that the EFF considers equality to be one of its founding principles. Malema said that no one race, religion, sexual orientation, gender or background is favored above any other in the EFF.

Lastly, Malema concluded his rally address by saying that his party's ward councillors must inspect their local offices and community projects on a weekly basis to conduct efficiency audits of all relevant staffers.

Reactions to Malema's statements

@BolediTxa believes:

"Malema and his party brought DA the white Supreme in the country his statement mean nothing and ANC is too big to fail."

@xolilet01 remarked:

"The DA said the same thing."

@Martini06031747 said:

"They voted for the DA."

@crimemind3 shared:

"He did nothing. ANC collapsed themselves. Looking for praise again."

EFF hosts Siyabonga Rally in KZN, dates clash with ANC 110th anniversary event

Speaking of the EFF, Briefly News previously reported that the EFF maintains their "Siyabonga Rally", which took place on 8 January at the Mabhida People’s Park in Durban, was not an imitation of the ANC's 110th Anniversary birthday celebration.

Both events took place on Saturday, the 8th of January. Instead, EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini has maintained that the event was organised to thank the people of KZN for their continued support for the party.

Still, many South Africans are convinced the EFF only hopes to use the event to once again publicly criticise the ANC.

Source: Briefly News