EFF Hosts Siyabonga Rally in KZN, Dates Clash With ANC 110th Anniversary Event

As the EFF prepares for its January 8th "Siyabonga Rally", leaders are responding to claims that the event only hopes to put a damper on ANC birthday celebrations

Both events have been scheduled for the same day but EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini has not yet explained the "coincidence"

Instead, he's maintained that the event simply aims to celebrate the people of KZN for their continued support of the EFF

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The EFF maintains their "Siyabonga Rally", which will take place today at the Mabhida People’s Park in Durban, is not an imitation of the ANC's 110th Anniversary birthday celebration. Both events are set to take place on Saturday, the 8th of January.

As the EFF prepares for its January 8th "Siyabonga Rally", leaders are responding to claims that it wants to put a damper on ANC birthday celebrations. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Instead, EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini has maintained that the event was organised to thank the people of KZN for their continued support for the party.

"We saw it fit to come to KZN to say thank you to the voters of KZN because since 2014... they have been loyal to the EFF. They stood firm even when they were under threats saying the EFF is not allowed to campaign, but the voters - the people of KZN - said this is their organisation," he told EWN.

Still, many South Africans are convinced the EFF only hopes to use the event to once again publicly criticise the ANC, TimesLive reports.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Shivambu shades ANC 110th birthday party, says EFF rally is the place to be

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Floyd Shivambu, the Economic Freedom Fighters deputy president took to social media to diss the African National Congress ahead of 8 January, 2022, the date both parties are scheduled to hold celebrations.

On that date, the ANC will be celebrating its 110th birthday by hosting a much-anticipated party that will be held at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Limpopo.

While the EFF chose to host a Siyabonga rally in KwaZulu-Natal to thank EFF members for their support during the local government elections.

With just a few days to go before both events, Shivambu promoted a poster of the event on his Twitter page and captioned it by saying that the EFF rally is the only event that matters on 8 January.

Without naming the ANC, he stated that all the other events that will be taking place on that day will simply repeat the same lies told to South Africans.

South Africans say they can't take the EFF serious.

@Winnadirk said:

"Why are you having it on the 8th..seems you admire the clowns, or trying to be like the clowns."

@Afriforeal2 said:

"99% of the speech will be ANC, Zondo Report, burning of parliament and the president… Siyabonga is 1%"

@DTungoane said:

"The ANC remains the only vanguard movement that exists principal and primarily to emancipate our people... You're being dictated by this boy from Seshego in your movement even if he wakes up saying JHB is in KZN, not Gauteng you'll agree with him. He has a monopoly of wisdom in the EF.F"

Source: Briefly News