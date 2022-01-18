President Cyril Ramphosa took the opportunity to reflect on the State Capture Report in his weekly newsletter

In his open letter, Ramaphosa stated that corruption in state-owned enterprises did not just mean the theft of millions but also means companies were crippled

South Africans brought up the land issue once again in response to Ramaphosa's call to defend democracy

JOHANNESBURG - In his weekly newsletter, President Cyril Ramaphosa took the opportunity to reflect on the first edition of the State Capture Report. Ramaphosa stated the Zondo commission is one of the first steps being taken to rebuild South Africa.

Ramaphosa highlighted that a lot of money was looted from state enterprises and in addition, state capture also crippled state enterprises.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reflected on the gravity of state capture on state-owned enterprises. Image: Yeshiel Panchia

Source: Getty Images

The President went on to say that the first part of the report paints a picture of the extent of the criminality that was going on in state-owned companies, according to City Press.

Ramaphosa wrote that the State Capture Report will help the country rebuild the state-owned enterprises that had been taken over by corruption as well as hold the people who had a hand in running down these enterprises accountable.

Ramaphosa indirectly calls out Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu

In the same newsletter, Ramaphosa indirectly called the Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu by urging South Africans to protect the Constitution, according to IOL.

He stated that South Africans need to defend their democracy against people that aim to weaken it. These comments by Ramaphosa come after Sisulu posted two opinion pieces that attacked the South African Constitution and the judiciary.

South Africans bring up the land issue

On social media, South Africans have brought the land topic in response to his comments about state capture.

@Donald44410353 said:

"There is no democracy without the land."

@ngwanamokgatlha said:

"The land question needs to be addressed for one to accept freedom being achieved, no freedom can be realised without the return of stolen land by the past regime. ✋"

Others question which democracy they need to defend

@Alfredkhuzwayo4 said:

"What democracy? The masses are bamboozled into voting for a party that has no interest in serving the citizens, too many personal agendas and self-enrichment in ANC."

@GeraldNgobeni4 said:

"How's democracy helping us, as the citizens, specifically those in informal settlements?"

@GandhiDandala said:

"The same democracy that is weak to tackle the really issues that are affecting blacks."

Ramphosa’s supporters come under fire

Briefly News previously reported that Following suit from Lindiwe Sisulu, who published two op-ed articles last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa has written an open letter to South Africans.

Ramaphosa's article focused on encouraging South Africans to defend their democracy from the threats that face it, including corruption, attacks on the judiciary and state capture.

In his letter, the president referred to the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the Parliament fire and State Capture Report. He explained that the thread connecting these events is that they represent changes needed in South Africa to ensure the sustainability of constitutional democracy.

