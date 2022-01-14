The Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe has shared more of his thoughts on the State Capture Report

According to Mantashe, the findings of the report attack transformation and democracy by questioning the hiring of officials in public offices

Social media users say the deployment of officials is not the problem, the problem lies in hiring unqualified people

JOHANNESBURG - Gwede Mantashe, the Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy weighed in on the findings of the State Capture Report and what those findings could mean for democracy and transformation in South Africa.

Mantashe does not believe that the report will aid in advancing transformation, however, the minister believes that the report's attack on the deployment of certain officials within government is effectively an attack on transformation and by extension - democracy.

Gwede Mantashe believes the Zondo commission is attacking transformation by attacking the deployment of certain officials. Image: GCIS/Flickr

Mantashe made these utterances at an Energy Summit gala dinner hosted by the South African Youth Economic Council, reports Fin24.

"That report, I am warning you, you are going to see a heavy attack on something called deployment. It will be presented as the ANC wanting to run a parallel system," said Mantashe.

Mantsahe highlighted that in the past, the people that headed government departments were white, however, the African National Congress came in and changed that dynamic.

This is not the first time Mantashe has publically weighed in on the Zondo report. During the ANC's 110th birthday bash, the ANC NEC member said the Zondo report should not be used to prosecute party members that have been implicated but rather used to fix the ANC, according to IOL.

He went on to say that party members should not use the Zondo report to fight each other and settle scores. However, he acknowledged that the power to prosecute those accused of being involved in corruption will ultimately lie in the judiciary.

South African share their thoughts on Mantashe's comments

@ReneeNCRDC1780 said:

"Appointing the right people on merit with proper credentials in positions where decisions are made is important, you don't employ a petrol attendant to oversee the maintenance of your expensive imported cars, do you Minister Mantashe? #JustAsking"

@dropball007 said:

"Transformation = 28 years of looting, what else do you need to transform?"

@KhetheloNgwane said:

"I'm with Gwede on this one but only deploy people who are capable of doing the job."

@Libra01819187 said:

"Mantashe wants the corruption to continue so that they can maintain all the luxuries to fill that big enormous stomachs."

@malusimudau_ said:

"Mantashe has lost his marbles."

Source: Briefly News