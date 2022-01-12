The National Prosecuting Authority has responded to the first section of the State Capture Report by forming a task team

PRETORIA - Last Tuesday (4 January), the Zondo Commission released part 1 of the State Capture Report, presenting findings from the State Capture Inquiry, which primarily consist of fraud, corruption and maladministration of government departments and state-owned enterprises.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has responded to the first section of the report by forming a task team to prosecute those named guilty within the report. The NPA's task team will work in partnership with the Hawks.

They added that they would go ahead with prosecuting the relevant cases regardless of whether the accused are from the private or public sectors. News24 reports that the NPA and Hawks will freeze and repossess proceeds from criminal offences.

The State Capture Inquiry, overseen by Judge Raymond Zondo (above), has inspired the NPA to pursue prosecution for corruption cases. Image: Deaan Vivier/Netwerk24/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The NPA's plan for the foreseeable future

The NPA has been accused by the State Capture Report of falling victim to state capture and is working on rebranding itself moving forward, according to The Citizen. The authority acknowledged that this would not be an easy, quick process.

“Yet, significant progress has been made, and the NPA is slowly, but surely being rebuilt to enable it to deliver on its vital mandate,” the NPA stated.

The NPA added that the mandate of the task team will be to review the cases contained within the report and ascertain which parties need to be prosecuted. in his suggestions towards the end of section 1, Judge Raymond Zondo recommended establishing a state capture court that exclusively tries these cases.

South Africans react to NPA's response to State Capture Report

@Lucky_Khuzwayo_ remarked:

"So this country can't solve anything without forming a task force."

@siphosihlembuli said:

"Everyday in the Republic of Digital Vibes it’s a new commission, a new task force, a new advisory committee, a new report."

@FaatimaLaher joked:

"In times of crisis establish a task force - South African proverb."

@Retief_Dan shared:

"So have they not been focussing on it?"

@RodAlexander35 said:

"Now we wait with bated breath (or not) to see if anything actually happens."

