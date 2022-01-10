Helen Zille Reacts to President Ramaphosa Vowing to Stop Corruption in the ANC

On 8 January, President Cyril Ramaphosa publicly vowed to end corruption in the African National Congress

Helen Zille reacted to Ramaphosa's statement by referring to Ramaphosa's promise as "a joke" and laughing at it

Ramaphosa said the ruling party would remove the measures that facilitate state capture as they threaten South Africa's democracy

POLOKWANE - On 8 January, President Cyril Ramaphosa publicly vowed to end corruption in the African National Congress (ANC) at the party's 110th-anniversary celebration in Limpopo.

Helen Zille, the federal council chairperson of the Democratic Alliance (DA), reacted to Ramaphosa's statement. Zille referred to Ramaphosa's promise as "a joke."

Ramaphosa said that the ANC would remove the measures that facilitate state capture, because he believes the capture threatens South Africa's democracy, TimesLIVE reports.

The ANC's promises and predictions for delivery

Zille said that while Ramaphosa had framed state capture as something that took place when Jacob Zuma was president, she believes it has continued into the current regime and will be ongoing unless tackled head-on.

“While [Jacob] Zuma was president Ramaphosa chaired the deployment committee. Under Ramaphosa's presidency this job belongs to his deputy David Mabuza. There is a long way to go in the battle against state capture," Zille said.

According to Daily Maverick, the ANC are expected to address many issues beyond state capture, such as youth unemployment, homelessness, poverty and service delivery. Still, many South Africans are apprehensive as to how soon these issues will be seen to or if they are mere promises.

South Africans react to Zille's take on Ramaphosa's statement

@ErasmusTrix agreed with Zille:

"Absolutely!"

@doses01 remarked:

"I never agreed with this gogo, but this time I fully agree with her."

@ALETTAHA said:

"Nail on the head, as usual."

@Nur_KBY believes:

"She's one to talk."

