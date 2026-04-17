US singer D4vd has reportedly been arrested on suspicion that he murdered a 15-year-old girl, whose body was discovered in a Tesla registered to him

The star's legal team has issued a statement refuting the allegations, saying he was not the cause of her death

Social media users were rocked by the news, with people offering their mixed reactions to the case

D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, was reportedly arrested just four months after the discovery of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas's decomposed body inside his Tesla.

American singer D4vd was arrested 4 months after the death of a teenager. Image: Swan Gallet/WWD

Source: Getty Images

Why was D4vd arrested?

US Indie singer D4vd was arrested on suspicion of murdering a 15-year-old, who was reported missing in 2024.

News of his arrest made headlines on Thursday, 17 April 2026, after the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) confirmed that he was held without bail.

According to the BBC, the case will be presented to the District Attorney's office on Monday, 20 April 2026. Despite reports suggesting that he was arrested "for the murder of Celeste Rivas", his lawyer refuted that claim in a statement, saying his arrest was merely based on suspicion.

"Let us be clear - actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez, and he was not the cause of her death. There has been no indictment returned by any grand jury in this case and no criminal complaint filed. David has only been detained under suspicion," the news publication quoted the statement.

American singer D4vd got arrested. Image: Rich Polk/Getty Images for Interscope/Capitol

Source: Getty Images

Social media rocked by D4vd's arrest

Below are some of the reactions online.

@SchultzKlay replied:

"Pretty sure if someone found the body of a blue jay in my car, I would be arrested immediately."

@Bigdawg_Fly shared:

"LAPD just confirmed the arrest. No bail. This case is about to get even crazier as the details from the grand jury come out. Thoughts out to Celeste’s family."

@lino_sft reacted:

"That's a big one, he should be investigated. I pray he is innocent, though."

@MarkKennedyQW asked:

"What parent with any common sense names their kid D4vd? What does it even mean?"

@HMissyouh2274 said:

"D4vd's arrest gets 48K views. But here is what nobody is asking: how many other indie artists face the same scrutiny? Fame is a weapon, and the industry knows it."

@hum_beparwaah responded:

"It’s unsettling how often public figures get caught in such controversies. Maybe it’s time we stop putting celebrities on a pedestal."

@enwerem_evelyn said:

"This is a serious allegation; it's best to wait for confirmed reports from verified sources before reacting."

@shinericia responded:

"This guy is a weirdo. His songs reveal all his evil intentions before he even carries them out."

Diddy appeals 4 year sentence

In a previous report from Briefly News, Diddy reportedly made another attempt to fight for his freedom by appealing his four-year sentence.

The disgraced music mogul's lawyer returned to court with a hardcore debate about the true purpose of his controversial parties.

Source: Briefly News