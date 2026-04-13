South African Police Service’s (SAPS) member Sergeant Fannie Nkosi applied for bail before the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court

The Gauteng Organised Crime Unit told the court how much he earned as a police officer and how much bail he could afford to pay

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on Sergeant Nkosi's claims, sharing amused and annoyed reactions to his bail request

Sergeant Fannie Nkosi told the court that he can only afford R10,000 bail. Image: @Sli_Masikane

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – Sergeant Fannie Nkosi has claimed that he is only able to afford R10,000 bail.

The member of the South African Police Service’s (SAPS) Gauteng Organised Crime Unit made the admission through his affidavit during his latest appearance before the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court.

Nkosi is applying for bail after he was arrested and charged with defeating the ends of justice, theft, possession of unlicensed ammunition and possession of an explosive device. He was arrested on Thursday, 2 April 2026, after police executed a search-and-seizure raid at his home.

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Sergeant Nkosi is also alleged to be one of suspended Deputy Police Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya’s trusted sergeants. He stands accused of acting as a conduit for illicit cash, allegedly collecting money on Sibiya’s behalf from Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala and Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe.

Sergeant Nkosi denies the charges against him

During his latest appearance in court on 13 April 2026, Sergeant Nkosi’s team presented his affidavit, in which he denied the various charges against him.

The affidavit also stated that he only earned R16,500 as a SAPS member, and his family could only afford R10,000 bail if he were to be granted bail. He said he had moveable assets to the value of just over R500,000.

Sergeant Nkosi also stated through his affidavit that he would not pose a threat to any witnesses, as he didn’t know who the State’s witnesses were, and promised not to flee the country.

Sergeant Fannie Nkosi is alleged to be a conduit between suspended Deputy Police Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya and suspected criminal cartel members. Image: CGTN Africa

Source: Facebook

South Africans amused by Nkosi’s bail amount

Social media users weighed in on the officer’s proposed bail amount, sharing amused reactions to it.

Prince Ramalia said:

“Surely, he doesn't want the bail. Maybe he will be joined by Cat Matlala.”

Thibos stated:

“He can still afford R1 million bail money.”

Ann Rams agreed:

“Middleman. He can afford R1 million this one.”

Zukx M Zukisani noted:

“Hawu kodwa. An amount of around R400K was found in his safe.”

Cedric Davids added:

“If he's got R380,000 in his house, let him pay R100,000 bail.”

Lionel Holder said:

“But he received millions from his corrupt activities.”

Henry Carr exclaimed:

“No. Keep him incarcerated.”

Sandran Helen stated:

“Imagine dictating as to how much you can pay. A crook who has millions from being corrupt. Sell the house you have, it's as simple as that, and pay the bail you are supposed to.

NPA provide more details about raid at Nkosi's home

Briefly News reported that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) provided more details about the raid at Sergeant Nkosi's home.

The NPA stated that the officer allegedly had over three firearms and case dockets at his home when the police raided.

South Africans celebrated his detention and slammed him for some of the accusations the court heard.

Source: Briefly News