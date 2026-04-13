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North West Businessman Suleiman Carrim Rushed to Hospital With Suspected Heart Attack
South Africa

North West Businessman Suleiman Carrim Rushed to Hospital With Suspected Heart Attack

by  Byron Pillay
2 min read
  • North West businessman, Suleiman Carrim, has reportedly been rushed to a hospital with a suspected heart attack
  • The African National Congress member was due to return to testify before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry
  • Carrim previously testified about his involvement in Vusimuzi Matlala’s R360 million South African Police Service (SAPS) tender

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Suleiman Carrim has been rushed to a hospital
Suleiman Carrim has been rushed to a hospital with a suspected heart attack. Image: Central News
Source: Facebook

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – Suleiman Carrim has been rushed to a hospital with a suspected heart attack.

Carrim, the North West businessman who recently appeared before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, was rushed to hospital on Monday, 13 April 2026. The African National Congress member (ANC) was due to appear before the commission again on 16 April 2026.

He was set to resume his testimony about his alleged involvement in Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala’s R360 million South African Police Service (SAPS) tender.

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Carrim reportedly collapsed at the gym

According to media reports, Carrim was in a gym in Johannesburg when he collapsed. He was then rushed to a nearby hospital. There is currently no update on his condition.

His son previously confirmed that his father was on chronic medication and recently underwent a heart bypass operation.

During his testimony before the Madlanga Commission, his legal team requested that the commission allow him regular comfort breaks due to his personal circumstances.

*This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is made available.

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Byron Pillay avatar

Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za

Tags:
ANC - African National CongressGauteng
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