African National Congress member Suleiman Carrim brought forward an urgent application before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

Carrim's lawyer, Advocate Kameel Premhid, sought to have his client's testimony heard in camera and have the application in camera as well

Commission chairperson, retired Chief Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, questioned what made this application so different from other witnesses

Suleiman Carrim has urgently applied to have his Madlanga Commission testimony heard in camera. Image: Central News

GAUTENG - Suleiman Carrim has applied for his Madlanga Commission of Inquiry testimony to be heard in camera.

Carrim, an African National Congress (ANC) member and North West businessman, brought forward an application through his legal team on 6 March 2026.

His lawyer, Advocate Kameel Premhid, also asked that the application for in-camera testimony be held in camera. The North West businessman, who is alleged to have ties to Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala,

Why does Carrim want his testimony in camera?

During the in-camera application on 6 March 2026, Premhid stated that death threats were made against his client and his client’s family. He also argued that the application's broadcast made it almost pointless, as whoever was threatening his client would know his plans.

He also noted that this wasn’t an application for his client not to appear and testify, but just for his evidence to be given in camera.

Retired Chief Justice, Mbuyiseli Madlanga, questioned what made this application different from any other application for in camera testimony, that it had to be held in camera itself.

The application is ongoing, and the article will be updated as more information becomes available.

