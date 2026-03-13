Suspended SAPS head Richard Shibiri asked to reveal alleged cartel members' identities privately due to safety concerns

Shibiri stated that he knew three cartel members, including late taxi boss Jotham 'Mswazi' Msibi

Previous police testimony also withheld names for safety, indicating ongoing risks in investigations

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Shibiri told the commission that he knew three members of the group. Image: Am_Blujay/X

Source: Twitter

Suspended South African Police Service (SAPS) Organised Crime Unit Head Richard Shibiri indicated that he is willing to disclose the identity of a member of the alleged "Big Five" criminal cartel during a closed, in-camera session of the Madlanga Commission, noting concerns for his safety.

Shibiri knew three members of the cartel

Shibiri told the commission on Friday, 13 March 2026, that he knew three members of the group through information from a source, but declined to identify one of them in public. He said the three included the alleged leader of the group, late taxi boss Jotham 'Mswazi' Msibi, who died in January 2024, and murder and attempted murder accused Katiso 'KT' Molefe. Shibiri said he did not know the identities of the remaining two alleged members. The suspended police general said he was prepared to provide the undisclosed name privately to the commission and explain why he could not reveal it during the public proceedings. He said his refusal to do so openly was based on safety concerns.

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Shibiri's stance marks the second time a senior police officer has declined to publicly identify an individual during the inquiry. Earlier this year, Lesetja Senona, head of the Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal, also refused to disclose the identity of a person referenced in WhatsApp messages sent to him by Provincial Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Senona said at the time that the individual was extremely dangerous. Evidence leader Lee Segeels-Ncube later told the commission that the person Senona had declined to name was businessman Steven Motsumi.

Commission chair Mbuyiseli Madlanga expressed concern that Shibiri had also refused to publicly identify a key individual. Image: MDNnews/X

Source: Twitter

Withholding a name because of safety fears

Commission Chair Mbuyiseli Madlanga expressed concern that Shibiri had also refused to publicly identify a key individual, noting that it was the second instance of a senior police official withholding a name because of safety fears. Shibiri said he knew Motsumi as a complainant in an extortion case involving a mine in Brits in the North West province. He said suspects in the case allegedly demanded 50% of the chrome extracted from the mine. He told the commission he had interacted with Motsumi but referred the matter to the North West organised crime unit.

Shibiri also indicated that he would have preferred not to mention any names in his testimony before the commission. He said he had hoped he would not be required to identify individuals but that his expectation had not materialised. During questioning, Segeels-Ncube asked Shibiri why he had not mentioned Julius Malema, leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), noting that Malema is a public figure. Malema has been described as being close to suspended SAPS deputy National Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya through businessman Ze Nxumalo.

Shibiri responded that politicians have supporters and compared them to priests, adding that he also has grandchildren. He also raised concerns that some police officers who testified at the commission had been given protection while he had not received the same support. Shibiri said he had requested a threat and risk assessment from his employer but had not received a response. He added that the commission was now assisting him with protection.

Shibiri admits to loan from Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala

Briefly News also reported that suspended Organised Crime Unit head, Major-General Richard Shibiri, admitted at the Madlanga Commission to receiving a personal loan from alleged criminal kingpin Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Shibiri also confirmed using his personal phone to communicate with Matlala and said he occasionally deletes messages, denying any intent to conceal information.

Source: Briefly News