Tiffany Meek made another appearance before the Gauteng High Court sitting in Palm Ridge, in connection with the death of her son

Jayden-Lee Meek's lifeless body was discovered a day after he disappeared, with his mother arrested for the crime and charged for his murder

Social media users reacted to Tiffany's appearance in court and her defence team's indication of what their plea plans were

Tiffany Meek is expected to plead guilty to some charges in her son's murder case. Image: Thulani Ndaba

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – Tiffany Meek is expected to plead guilty to some charges when she next appears in court.

The 31-year-old made a brief appearance before the Gauteng High Court sitting in Palm Ridge, where her legal team indicated that they would submit a plea proposal.

Meek is accused of the murder of her 11-year-old son, Jayden-Lee, and is facing charges of murder, defeating the ends of justice, crimen injuria, and attempting to obstruct the administration of justice.

Jayden-Lee disappeared on 13 May 2025, after returning from school. His lifeless body was found outside his home the following day at Swazi's Place in Fleurhof, Johannesburg. According to the charge sheet, police indicated that they found blood on Jayden-Lee's bed, school clothes, and his school bag at his home. He shared the home with his mother, but she claimed not to have seen him after he returned home from school that day.

What happened during Meek’s latest appearance?

During her latest appearance on Tuesday, 10 March 2026, her legal team indicated that they would ‘tender a plea to the State’, with the hope of finding a way to bring the matter to formality.

"We spoke to the State about what they may accept or may not accept. It appears we have reached only a preliminary agreement.

"The formalities must be tendered. What those formalities are is that we must present a statement of what we intend to plead on," her advocate Mohammed Yusuf Razak said.

He also stated that Meek was coping and ‘holding up’ for someone who was ‘dealing with quite a bit’. Meek will next appear in court on 25 March 2026.

Jayden-Lee's lifeless body was found outside his home a day after he disappeared. Image: Colored Girls Rock

South Africans react to Meek’s latest appearance

Social media users weighed in on Meek’s intention to plead guilty to some charges, with some surprised by the decision.

Illse Beyers exclaimed:

“Oh my word, some charges?”

Lynley Cornelius-Beukes stated:

“I still think she didn't do this alone. It doesn't make her less guilty, but she was definitely not alone in this demonic act.”

Brenda van Vught said:

“Only Tiffany knows. They must make her talk.”

Kay Subramanian added:

“Can we at least get the truth? A plea bargain is a prevention of accountability.”

Raquel Ramlall noted:

“She struck a deal.”

What you need to know about Jayden-Lee Meek’s murder

A close relative was arrested on 11 July in connection with the murder of Jayden-Lee.

Tiffany made her first appearance in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court and was charged with the murder of her son.

In an interview after his death, Tiffany demanded justice for her son and sent a warning to whoever was responsible for the murder.

Tiffany’s mother, Debbie Dunn, maintained that her daughter was not guilty of killing Jayden-Lee.

Angry community members demanded that Tiffany be given bail so they could deal with her.

Meek maintains that the real killer is out there

Briefly News reported that Meek was denied bail in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court by Magistrate Anneline Africa in July 2025.

Her lawyer, Noven Naidoo, spoke to the media outside the court about his client's plans after her bail application failed.

Naidoo said Meek wanted to leave no stone unturned in her quest for justice, as she claimed that the real killer was still loose.

