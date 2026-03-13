South African actress Ntando Duma and her husband, Una Rams, were a hot topic on social media recently

The musician celebrated his birthday with family and friends, but Mzansi was more curious about his age

People have added their opinions, and others questioned his and Ntando's age difference

Ntando Duma’s husband, Una Rams, was recently in the spotlight for his age. Image: Ntandoduma

Source: Instagram

Social media users debated Ntando Duma's husband's age. The Shaka iLembe actress is married to musician Una Rams, a romance fans never saw coming.

How old is Una Rams?

The Meet Me At The Altar singer celebrated his birthday on 7 March 2026, and he was surrounded by family and friends.

He shared a snippet from the celebrations on Instagram. The clip was reshared by Musa Khawula, who revealed that he is 30.

His wife, Ntando, also penned a sweet message to whom she called "the love of my entire existence."

"I’m beyond grateful for you, not just for who you are, but for how you’ve loved me, our kids, and our family. You’re the backbone of our little world, and your intentionality and support mean everything to me. Thank you. Your protective nature, your tender love, and the way you’ve shown me love like never before it fills my heart. You’ve healed me, grown with me, and continue to be my rock," she wrote.

Una Rams responded to the message with an even sweeter message:

"I just knew laughter and food would be a part of this message somehow. I love you so much, my skat! don’t even need a birthday gift, God got it right when He gave you to me."

Mzansi reacts to Una Rams' age

Social media users responded to the X video. Below are some of the reactions:

@Mamhayise123 said:

"I wonder how old Ntando Rambani is."

@MasieTiro shared:

"I wish someone would throw me my 40th like that, dawg! There's no way I'm breaking up or divorcing you! Una has bagged a wife there. Happy birthday to the dude."

@msmonakhisi replied:

"He looks very successful at that age. What does he do for a living? Happiest birthday to him."

@Xing_Xing100 shared:

"They look good and seem so happy together, I hope content doesn’t exhaust him overtime especially since everything was so private before marriage."

@Chris_Exfail trolled the couple:

"How does a guy like Una Rams(university educated, well articulate, upper class) end up with a girl, Ntando?"

@luyanda25x replied:

"Love them loads. Almost questioned their money, but he is a software engineer and musician."

Ntando and Una's photo trends

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ntando Duma and her husband Una Rams were all lovey-dovey at the singer's recent event

The couple left fans feeling all fuzzy inside from their public displays of affection, and were instantly dubbed relationship goals

Meanwhile, their photos garnered as much criticism as they did support, with some people labelling Una a "simp" for marrying someone's baby mama

