Zimbabwean singer Berita posted stunning photos, promoting her upcoming single, which will drop on Friday, 20 March

As per usual, whenever she posts gorgeous pictures of herself, social media users flood her comments with messages about her ex-husband

A social media user asked Berita if all of her love songs, which she sang during her and Nota Baloyi's marriage, were really about him

It seems as though Berita is never escaping Nota's shadow. The Afrosoul star was married to the former music executive, and their divorce turned messy.

Berita's music questioned

In an X post, Berita reintroduced herself, listing her talents which driver her passion for music. She also mentioned how much she loves romance, and it is reflected in her soulful music.

"Allow me to reintroduce myself. My name is Gugulethu Khumalo, but you know me as Berita. I play guitar, sing and write songs. I love music. I’m also just a girl who loves fashion and is a hopeless romantic. I want to give you music that feels like a breath of fresh air. It’s soulful, romantic and a reflection of the woman that I’ve become. My new single Namhlanje drops Friday, 20 March. We will be singing ‘Namhlanje’, my upcoming single, together at Echoes of the Soul on the 1st May."

An X user decided to poke fun at Berita by asking if all the love songs she recorded at the time were dedcated her then-husband.

Nota has arguably been involved in her music career. In 2025, Berita gave him credit for helping her win a SAMA.

@NjayamJnr jokingly asked:

"Whenever you sang about love, wawusho uNota?"

Below are some of the reactions from users, and the responses are just hilarious.

@amsimplymandla was shocked:

"Baby Ndicela i kiss,izandiku phuse " was made for Nota.

@Zakhele_Thela reacted:

"It is still very difficult for her to be herself without being associated with that guy. I wonder what it will take."

@Avanzaaaaau laughed:

"This whole thing about Berita and Nota is funny. They are so different."

@Xokzinto shared:

"If it's anything like the songs from Conquering Spirit, I certainly cannot wait."

@KrugersdorpB asked:

"Loll, what were you thinking, marrying a guy like Nota?"

@louw_perfumeco shared:

"I can't wait for the new music. Tell me you’ll take me back to 2013 cause that’s when i fell in love with your sound, when I first heard “Thandolwethu” followed by “kwehlule mama”. P.S.I was just 12!:

Nota disses ex-wife, Berita

In a previous report from Briefly News, Controversial blogger Nota Baloyi and Zimbabwean singer Berita Afrosoul went public and had a very dramatic and public breakup.

He occasionally goes on Twitter and badmouths his ex-wife. His last rant was calling her out for defending Mihlali Ndamase.

"I was once married to a bird-brain that was simping for Mihlali… That was how she committed career death, and her happily married fanbase realised that she’s a wannabe baddie, without the BBL body. It took 3 years, but the Mihlali house of cards has finally crumbled. Bofebe won’t win!:

