South African controversial star Nota Baloyi once again mocked his ex-wife, Berita, on social media

Baloyi came down on the musician like a ton of bricks because of the ongoing Mihlali Ndamase saga

Many netizens weren't impressed by this, as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Nota Baloyi dragged his ex-wife Berita. Image: @beritaafrosoul, @lavidanota

Bathong, it seems like Berita won't get any rest on social media as long as her ex-husband, Nota Baloyi, keeps on dragging her name through the mud. Recently, the controversial music executive decided to mock the musician amid the whole Mihlali Ndamase saga.

Things have been shaky online after Mihlali made headlines regarding the stalker saga that has been circulating, and Nota Baloyi saw it as a great time to drag the singer, calling her names and claiming that she was a wannabe baddie during their marriage.

He wrote:

"I was once married to a bird-brain that was simping for Mihlali… That was how she committed career suicide and her happily married fanbase realised that she’s a wannabe baddie, without the BBL body. It took 3 years, but the Mihlali house of cards has finally crumbled. Bofebe won’t win!"

Netizens react to Nota mocking his ex-wife

Shortly after the music executive mocked Berita on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to his behaviour. Here's what they had to say below:

@ONL1YSAM said:

"At some point, you will have to heal and let go, bro. We understand she was your highest achievement, but come on."

@Amahashi_ wrote:

"You’re just like that married man who paid Mihlali stacks and still got rejected. Berita played you, too. She leveraged your connections, your production, your money (cleared debts, master’s support, album push), got her SAMA win and glow-up, then discarded you like the pig you are once she had what she wanted. Took you 4 years to sign those papers ’cause you were clinging like a leech."

@Fancy_1905 stated:

"Thank God your low count didn’t give Berita kids. God is good all the time. Imagine your weak things procreating flawed kids that aren’t even beautiful. Berita dodged a bullet, la."

@RamosunyaThato commented:

"You paid lobola for that lady, have some respect even though y’all divorced. At least respect your parents, as you sent them to her house."

@UminathiZulu replied:

"You can’t keep her name out of your mouth. That lady is minding her business and has moved on with so much grace. Wena, on the other hand are constantly talking trash about her. Lento embi le."

Nota Baloyi reacts after the US revokes his visa over the Charlie Kirk post

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Nota Baloyi had his visa revoked by the United States State Department after allegedly celebrating Charlie Kirk's death.

Nota Baloyi took to his X account and responded after the United States cancelled his visa. His response sparked mixed reactions, with social media users schooling Nota Baloyi. Speaking to Briefly News, Nota Baloyi claimed that a group was behind his visa being revoked.

