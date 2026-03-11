South African actress Luyanda Zwane shared shocking allegations, which led to her dramatic exit from Sibongile & The Dlaminis

Luyanda Zwane played a leading role on the hit Mzansi Wethu telenovela, portraying the role of Sibongile

The actress, who just landed a major role, revealed how she was told that she would never get cast anywhere

Luyanda Zwane spoke about her decision to leave 'Sibongile & the Dlaminis'.

Actress Luyanda Zwane shocked her followers when she spilled information about a certain commissioning editor at Sibongile & The Dlaminis.

Zwane played the leading role in the Mzansi Wethu telenovela, so her exit never made sense to many of her fans. She finally put them at ease as to the real reason she left, and it left many jaws on the floor.

Luyanda Zwane speaks on bad experience

Taking to her Instagram stories, Luyanda Zwane spoke about the confusion among her fans when she abruptly dropped her role on the telenovela. She left the show before the second season, and her role was recast.

"I've had people question my decision to leave a show that had 2.5 million views everyday and worse, I was leading on it!!! We are literally making stories and not saving lives!! You can't stay at a place/job at the expense of your mental health," she first hinted.

Luyanda further spoke about why she left the show, pointing fingers at a woman who made her time on the show difficult.

"Young women go through so much bullying in this industry, and they silence us by saying, "you'll never work again " well let me speak for myself! I've been cornered and bullied by older women who are in "power", and they expect me to shrink and shrink myself. Where I come from? YOU FACE GOLIATH, you don't shiver and shake in fear," she added.

Luyanda further said her activism led the woman to warn her about the apparent consequences she would face.

"I was once asked by a female commissioning editor if I wanted to be an activist or an actor, simply because I was fighting for my rights as an actor on a set. She further threatened that I'll never work again and I'll be cancelled in the industry if I continue to fight or advocate for myself. And she speaks about women's empowerment every day on social media."

Zwane has landed a new role on Canal Plus's Spinners, but she has not revealed many details about it.

Luyanda Zwane has shared her bad experience, working on the set of 'Sibongile & the Dlaminis'.

