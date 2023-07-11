There is a new telenovela in the works, and it stars television greats Ayanda Borotho and Siyabonga Shibe

The Mzansi Wethu show also stars Luyanda Zwane, who portrays the role of Sibongile Mbambo

Rhythm World Productions produce the series, which will premiere on 31 July on Channel 163

‘Sibongile & the Dlaminis’ is Mzansi Wethu's first-ever telenovela and will premiere later this month. Image: @ayandaborotho, @siyabonga_shibe, @luyanda_zwane

Source: Instagram

A compelling rags-to-riches story is about to be told in Mzansi Wethu's first telenovela.

Sibongile & The Dlaminis follows the life of a young domestic worker who yearns for a soft life.

Mzansi Wethu brings stars Ayanda Borotho and Siyabonga Shibe back together on the small screens

According to IOL, the series is centred around Sibongile Mbambo, who opts for the life of being a domestic worker.

Her dream is to be closer to the Dlamini family, who lives on the expensive side of life.

It stars Shaka iLembe actors Ayanda Borotho, Luyanda Zwane and Siyabonga Shibe.

More familiar faces include Vuyo Biyela, Slindile Nodangala and Zodumo Shange.

Luyanda Zwane expresses her excitement on being given the lead role of Sibongile Mbambo

Taking to her Instagram page, Luyanda expressed her excitement and even shared a motivational message.

"Faith never harmed anyone. If it did, you guys would be walking on top of me. Something hopeful is coming to your screens soon. I serve a God of sudden shifts and abundant favour. I can’t wait for you guys to meet Sibongile."

She then thanked her on-screen romance Vuyo Biyela.

"@voodur_nuz thank you for sharing your great talent with me! Mzansi wethu’s first telenovela, and it’s going to be phenomenal!"

Mzansi shows love to Luyanda in her new role

The first-of-its-kind telenovela will premiere on 31 July and will air three times a week from Monday to Wednesday at 6:30 PM.

After sharing her post, Mzansi congratulated Luyanda.

@kwanele.xx said:

"There we go!! Congratulations girrrl!! I cannot wait to see you doing your thing on our screens."

@yolanda_buthelezi said:

"And God said It’s @luyanda__zwane BACK TO BACK SEASON congratulations once again SUPERSTAR."

@gugulethumzobe said:

"Congratulations my nanas!"

@tee_gumbi said:

"Congratulations love. God is working."

@siphindile__m said:

"Caption. Father God, thank you."

