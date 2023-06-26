A viewer had laid a complaint to The Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA) for nu*dity in Shaka iLembe

The organisation has since dismissed this claim, with cultural experts saying it is well within the cultural context

This would not be the first time Shaka iLembe gets marred with some drama as a filmmaker accused the writers of theft

The BCCSA has dismissed a viewer's complaint about ‘Shaka iLembe’ having bare-brea*sted actresses and actors. Image: @nomzamombatha, @senzo_radebe

Mzansi Magic's Shaka iLembe got one viewer angry after seeing bare-bre*asted cast members.

The series, which has a rich line-up of local talent such as Nomzamo Mbatha and Senzo Radebe, tells the story of the historical figure, Shaka Zulu and has rich Zulu cultural themes.

The BCCSA receives a complaint from a viewer regarding Shaka iLembe's bare-chested characters

According to The South African, a viewer wrote to The Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA) and blasted the series for having characters show off their breasts.

They argued that the series is in context to the Zulu culture and airs at suitable times when underaged people should no longer consume television.

They also argued that it has an age restriction of 16 and is in line with culture.

Shaka iLembe accused of theft by a filmmaker

Drama followed Shaka iLembe after a filmmaker from Teddy Bear Pictures accused the series of stealing his script.

Themba Ndaba said Bomb Productions stole the script he was working on for his King Shaka Zulu: The Warrior King film in the year 2012.

According to TshisaLIVE, Themba said:

“People already knew what we were working on, so Bomb Productions ran with the idea faster than we did. They got funds and did the story, because they saw that it was the gold they’d been looking for.”

Multichoice debunked these claims and said the series is original and had been in production for seven years.

Shaka iLembe makes history, attracts millions of viewers

In a previous report by Briefly News, Shaka iLembe attracted 3.6 million curious viewers from the first episode.

According to reports, the series smashed records and was number one on DStv in various African countries.

Source: Briefly News