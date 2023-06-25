A remake of a South African movie has generated a lot of excitement among many people on Instagram

Netflix made the official announcement that the new action thriller iNumber Number: Jozi Gold is now available to watch

Fans were eagerly anticipating the appearance of popular South African TV stars in the drama, including Presley Chweneyagae

South Africans are in for a treat with the release of the remake of A Classic film. iNumber Number is a 2013 film that was adapted into a TV show and is now a Netflix movie.

‘iNumber Number: Jozi Gold’ on Netflix had viewers excited to watch Presley Chweneyagae and S'Dumo Mtshali. Image

Source: Instagram

The announcement of the film, featuring S'Dumo Mtshali and other stars, received a strong reaction on Instagram. Fans flooded the comments, expressing their anticipation and excitement to see what the movie has in store.

Mzansi has high expectations for Netflix's 2023 release of iNumber Number: Jozi Gold

The official release of iNumber Number: Jozi Gold starring S'Dumo Mtshali and Tsotsi star Presley Chweneyagae on Netflix brought delight to many. The film, a remake, tells the story of a troubled police officer faced with a moral choice. Watch the trailer below:

iNumber Number fans concerned whether Netflix remake will match original

iNumber Number: Jozi Gold has an interesting history, having also been adapted into a TV series after the initial movie in 2013. Some expressed excitement, but others were worried whether the revised version would meet expectations.

lari.ka206 commented:

"With this kind weather definitely will be on it tonight."

limuwani_ndou criticised:

"The subtitles are not subtitling."

thegirlwithaboysname admitted:

"Scared of watching this because the first one was so perfect and what if this one isn’t and it ruins the first one for me?"

its_nomah_ added:

"Netflix you never disappoint, a glass of champagne and Netflix on Sunday for me."

_yolandad cheered:

"Sdumo Mtshali!"

florahpitse said:

"Well! Let me grab my fleece blanket n prepare to watch..iNumber Number."

