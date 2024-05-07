Secret philanthropist BI Phakathi has once again blessed a fellow South African with a large amount of money

The man BI Phakathi filmed helping was trying to sell a broken stroller for R50 to support himself

The angel in disguise did not buy the stroller but gave the man food with the money, bringing the man to tears

BI Phakathi brought a young man to tears after he gave him money. Images: BI Phakathi

Source: Facebook

BI Phakathi, a renowned philanthropist and motivational speaker known for hiding his identity, recently blessed a man who tried to sell a broken stroller for R50.

When BI asked the man (named Willem) if he was working, the young man shared that he was looking for a job. However, his drug habits seemed to affect his search.

The masked man told Willem that if he were to give him R50 in exchange for the stroller, Willem might take the opportunity to use the money for drugs. Willem informed BI that that would not be the case as he would use the money for food.

Setting his trust in Willem, BI asked the man how he could assist him — a question Willem struggled to answer. However, Willem promised BI that he would not use the money he was about to receive for illegal substances.

The video then cuts to BI handing Willem a bag of groceries, including 10 kilograms of maize meal.

If that was not enough, BI hands Willem a R100, followed by more money.

BI tells Willem:

"God loves you, my brother. I'm here to show you that God loves you... You are not going to sell [the stroller] to me. You are just going to take it home. This is going to help you to take the stuff home."

BI hands over more money, saying that it was Willem's Christmas. The wholesome interaction between BI and Willem immediately brought him to tears.

Willem got emotional when BI gave him hundreds of rands. Image: BI Phakathi

Source: Facebook

Internet reacts to BI Phakathi blessing man trying to sell a stroller for R50

BI's heartfelt gesture towards Willem moved many Facebook users.

Maria Zorina Sarmiento shared that she hoped Willem stuck to his promise, adding:

"This is maybe a chance for a life change. Thank you Mr Phakathi for blessing him, and more blessings to you too."

Showering Willem with admiration, Ndlovu Joana commented:

"I like that he told the truth about smoking w**d and stood to be corrected. I hope he abstains from taking w**d and finds himself. God bless you both."

LA Pali II was not the only one in tears:

"I cried. Oh, what a blessing."

Source: Briefly News