The IEC's meeting with the USA Ambassador sparks debate over potential interference in upcoming elections.

IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo insists it's just standard procedure, and they were not asking for donations

Skepticism around the USA ambassador to SA is valid, "he's a very controversial character," political analyst Arthur Shopola said

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo defends meeting with USA ambassador ahead of elections following backlash. Images: Twitter/@USAmbRSA

Source: Twitter

According to IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) did not ask USA Ambassador Reuben Brigety for money or technical assistance.

Mamabolo explained why the meeting sparked a social media uproar, noting it was just standard procedure.

Concerns arose over potential interference in SA's electoral processes, with skeptics questioning the motives behind the rendezvous.

However, the IEC has swiftly moved to allay fears, asserting that the meeting was routine and aimed at briefing diplomats on the country's preparedness for the upcoming May 29 polls.

IEC's election track record

Political analyst Arthur Shopola echoed similar sentiments, acknowledging the IEC's track record in conducting credible elections while acknowledging public apprehensions surrounding Brigety's controversial profile.

"The IEC has a history of running credible elections in this country; their association with diplomats is nothing new.

South Africans have every right to worry

Following social media backlash, the Democracy in Action chairperson, Thabo Mtshweni, said he was also worried that the meeting may have compromised the integrity of the elections.

"There have been talks that the US is sponsoring the elections or the IEC, so we want clarity on that. How true is it that the IEC receives money from any organization, especially an external organization, to run elections?"

Shopola said he would also not blame the skeptics on the ground.

"The USA ambassador to SA is a very controversial character, and I don't think he has done enough to regain the trust of South Africans."

"Hence, the meeting between and IEC attracted this kind of attention. IEC must refrain from being influenced in any manner to deviate from its constitutional mandate to deliver fair and free elections.

"The good thing about our elections is that contending parties are represented through agents in every step of marking, collection, and counting."

The IEC is not looking for money

In an interview with Newzroom Afrika, Mamabolo replied to comments the IEC was asking for money.

He said such meetings with various stakeholders, including diplomatic committees from different regions, were routine from election to election.

He emphasized that these engagements aimed to showcase South Africa's electoral democracy and reassure international partners of the IEC's readiness.

"Regarding the diplomatic committee, we’ve seen the EU group of ambassadors to give them our state of readiness, to sell our electoral form of democracy, our electoral democratic system."

"We’ve met with the Caribbean gr, Asian, and Africanbassadors for the same purpose. We are meeting on Wednesday with them to give them our state of readiness."

Mamabolo said the IEC's efforts to maintain transparency and garner confidence in the electoral process would be shown by an organized collaboration with the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO).

"So there's nothing untoward. We are not asking for money, technical assistance, or anything else. We’re just saying, please know this is where we are, what we’ve done, what remains to be done, and it’s part of the process that we do from one election to the next. Nothing untoward in our view."

IEC Calls for probe into allegations MK Party forged signatures

The IEC is investigating claims the MK Party forged signatures during its candidate submission.

Briefly News reported that the IEC noted media inquiries that the party may have submitted fraudulent signatures.

It has asked the South African Police Service to hasten its investigations after opening a criminal case.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News