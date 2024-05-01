The Independent Electoral Commission faced criticism recently after it met with the United States Ambassador to South Africa

This was after the ambassador posted a picture of himself with senior IEC members

Many believed that the Commission wanted the US to observe the elections, and civil society demanded the minutes of the meetings

However, Professor Zwelinzima Ndevu from Stellenbosch University's School of Public Leadership told Briefly News that the meeting is not a strange one

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

JOHANNESBURG – South African civil society came down hard on the Independent Electoral Commission after a picture of the United States ambassador to South Africa went viral. However, Sellenbosch University's School of Public Leadership Professor Zwelinzima Ndevu said the meeting was not unusual.

Ambassador posts picture on social media

According to Eyewitness News, Reuben Brigety posted a picture of himself in a meeting with senior members of the IEC. This included Commissioner Janet Love, who was seen sitting next to Brigety in the picture.

Democracy in Action gave the IEC a seven-day deadline to make the meeting minutes public. This came after the Democratic Alliance wrote a letter to the global superpower asking it to observe the country's general elections. Chairperson Thabo Mtshweni demanded the IEC respond to claims that the US is funding elections in South Africa.

Professor Ndevu speaks with Briefly News

Professor Ndevu told Briefly News that such meetings are not uncommon.

"It is not strange to have other countries having discussions with the electoral commission to find out about their readiness for the upcoming elections and other related matters, including but not limited to security, fairness and the integrity of the process," he said.

"This is a very important election in so many ways. I'm not surprised by the interest from the US as an important trade partner."

Netizens in an uproar over the meeting

South Africans commenting on @ewnupdates's tweet were furious at the meeting.

Motho Wa Modimo said:

"Do you now all believe that Cyril cooperates with the CIA and US government to take control of our country's sovereignty?"

JanikaMallo said:

"In the interests of transparency and justice, given the USA's status in the world of politics, it's only right that the IEC is held to account on its dealings with the USA ambassador."

Bayanda Gumede said:

"I'm glad someone did it. We want to know exactly what's happening."

Sipho Kalsaac said:

"The IEC can't be trusted."

Some believed there was nothing wrong with the meeting.

Nanile said:

"They should (observe the elections). They have every right to do so in the interest of transparency for free and fair elections."

Mark said:

"I'm curious. Go into your archives and see if this has happened before. If it has, print a retraction for sensationalism."

IEC calls for probe into allegations MKP submitted fake signatures

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the IEC called for a probe into the MKP after allegations against them surfaced.

The party allegedly submitted fraudulent signatures in their candidate list submission process.

