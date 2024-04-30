South Africans vehemently denied a new study which showed that South Africa's reputation improved globally

The 2024 South Africa Global Reputation Study showed that the perceptions of South Africa in seventeen countries have improved

Netizens laughed at the study, challenged its findings, and accused the survey conductors of trying to deceive the public

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Tebogo Mokwena, a dedicated Briefly News current affairs journalist, contributed coverage of international and local social issues like health, corruption, education, service delivery protests and heritage in South Africa during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

Netizens doubted that Mzansi's reputation improved globally. Images: John Hicks and Ivan Pantic. Images are used for illustration purposes.

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG – Although a recent study showed that South Africa's reputation is improving globally, citizens believe it couldn't be further from the truth.

Study shows SA's reputation is improving

According to SABC News, the study evaluated the perceptions of 17 countries, including the United States, Canada, and some African countries. The study showed that the country is improving. The acting CEO of Brand South Africa, Sithembile Ntombela, said the study's findings are great news.

Ntombela said perceptions and sentiments influence the nation's branding space, and since 2020, there have been upward movements in creative arts, exports and the economy. Although tourism in the country has received a slight decline, the country's prominence has improved.

South Africans refute the findings

Netizens on Facebook refuted the study's findings.

Enzo Romano said:

"Just before elections. They're playing mind games with us."

Junior Muthulisi said:

"Please don't mislead us."

Cynthia Stidworthy said:

"What reputation, with all the crime, corruption and poverty in our country?"

Unar Giv said:

"So now the SABC is praising the ANC. You are campaigning, most. We know the truth of the state of our economy and what we go through daily."

Lydia Lydia Mazubukondlovubaloyi said:

"All they care about is just a name. What about lives?"

Study shows SABC is the most-liked institution in South Africa

Similarly, Briefly News reported that a study conducted among 2000 participants showed the SABC as the most-liked public institution.

The report also showed that the South African Revenue Service came second, while Deputy President Paul Mashatile was the least-liked public figure in the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News