A North West man thought that he was soliciting two prostitutes when they kidnapped him and played a part in his death

the two women, along with three of their accomplices, dragged the man into a bush, robbed and murdered him

They were sentenced to 15 years each, and South Africans felt that the sentence was not strict enough

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

South Africans were puzzled as to why the courts sentenced two women to 15 years imprisonment for murder. Images: boonchai wedmakawand and Abraham Gonzalez Fernandez

Source: Getty Images

The Pretoria High Court handed down 15-year sentences to two women pretending to be prostitutes for the murder of a man in Brits, North West. The women committed the crime with three other accomplices, and netizens were dissatisfied with the sentence.

Fake prostitutes sentenced for killing man

According to crime activist @Abramjee, Lebogang Tshabalala and Everjoy Sibanda were the two women who pretended to be ladies of the night. Tshabalala and Sibanda lured the man in 2020 by standing at a garage and pretending to be prostitutes. Lucky Motholo, Alfred Mathlabe and Kamogelo Modise lay in the nearby bushes in wait. The victim's colleagues dropped him off at the garage where the two women stood. He discovered that they were prostitutes, and he withdrew R900 to pay the prostitutes and have fun with them.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

They took him into the bushes, where the three men pounced on him, attacked him and demanded he give them his bank card's PIN. He gave them the wrong PIN, and they murdered him. His partially decomposed body was found days later. Four of them were given 15 years each and were also given three years for kidnapping. View the tweet here:

Netizens dissatisfied with the sentence

South Africans spoke out against the sentence, believing it was lenient.

Lucky Mlondzo said:

"I think these sentences were lenient. These people killed that innocent man."

Mdumeni Hadebe said:

"All the man wanted was a good time."

Ngwato Thobejane remarked:

"Fifteen years is nothing for murder. They deserved life sentences."

Eazi said:

"NPA is happy with the lenient sentences instead of appealing for harsher sentences."

Top thinker added:

"They should be locked away forever."

Taxi kingpin sentenced to 30 years for murder

Recently, Briefly News reported that Mamelodi taxi kingpin Vusi Khekhe was given 30 years for the murder of businessman Wandile Bozwana.

Khekhe and his accomplices were given a hefty sentence after murdering the businessman brutally. The judge noted that the convicted murderers showed no remorse during the trial and didn't seem sorry for what they had done.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News