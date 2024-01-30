The Road Traffic Management Corporation and the Hawks arrested 11 people in Free State, Gauteng and Mpumalanga for licence fraud

The suspects were arrested during Operation Catfish, which targeted people who were fraudulently issuing licenses and roadworthy certificates at testing stations

South Africans were not happy that they were arrested and did not celebrate the busts

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

South Africans are not impressed with the arrests of 11 people who sell licenses. Images: boonchai wedmakawand and fizkes

Source: Getty Images

In partnership with the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), the Hawks arrested 11 people in three different provinces for fraudulently issuing drivers' licences and certificates for roadworthiness.

11 suspects arrested for license fraud

according to IOL, the suspects were arrested in Ladybrand, Elukwatini and Rayton in the Free State, Mpumalanga and Gauteng, respectively. The Hawks, according to RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane, and the RTMC investigated the suspects for three years. Most of the suspects arrested are said to be based at the Lengau Testing Centre in Bloemfontein. They appeared at the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 30 January. It's believed they provided driver's licenses and roadworthiness certificates for a fee.

Mzansi was numb to the arrests

South Africans on Facebook were not impressed by the arrests.

Wayne Mills said:

"Well done. That leaves only a few thousand more to be arrested."

Mark WasHere wrote:

Meanwhile, Cyril tells us that the ANC government is doing well."

Mark Desai added:

"These things are swept under the rug in Cape Town."

Society Avancing Men's Rights United wrote:

"The problem has been going on since ANC got into government in 1994 with their socialist feminist policies that employed people based on race and gender instead of merit."

Gerard Gates pointed out:

"I know a guy that has a driving school, and he is always around the licensing department. He charges R5000 and guarantees you will get your driver's license."

