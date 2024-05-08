American businessman Gregory Wings is devastated after his diamond wedding ring worth R500K went missing, suspecting his bodyguard of theft

The bodyguard was arrested and accused of trying to extort Wings, who praised the Sandton police for their efforts in the case

A source confirmed that the suspect remains in jail, and Wings is reportedly frustrated by ongoing misfortunes in the country

South African-based American businessman and music promoter Gregory Wings is feeling betrayed after losing his diamond wedding ring worth half a million. The businessman suspects that his bodyguard stole the expensive jewellery.

Gregory Wings loses wedding ring worth R500K

It never rains but pours for Gregory Wings. The businessman who was making headlines a few months ago after his Burna Boy concert flopped is in the media again.

Mr Wings allegedly got his bodyguard arrested after suspecting that he stole his diamond ring worth R500k. Wings who is heartbroken by the ordeal confirmed the issue to the media and revealed that the man even tried to extort him.

"He tried to use tactics of extortion and blackmail but justice prevailed, thanks to the relentless efforts of the Sandton police station."

Gregory Wings' bodyguard still in jail

Briefly News spoke to a source close to the matter who revealed that the suspect is still locked up in Sandton. The source who cannot be named said Gregory Wings is frustrated by the continued misfortunes he keeps encountering in South Africa.

The source however commended the police for working hard to ensure that justice is served. Meanwhile, Mr Wings's former employee is due to apply for bail and will appear in court soon.

Gregory Wings files for protection order against Abraham Radebe

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that the issue that caused the Burna Boy concert to be cancelled is still far from over. The organiser of the show Gregory Jerome Wings is reportedly fearing for his life after receiving threats from his former business partner Abraham Radebe.

The people behind the controversial Burna Boy concert which flopped last year are reportedly at each other's necks. according to ZiMoja, one of the concert organisers Gregory Jerome Wings Jr filed for a protection order against his former business partner Abraham Radebe who is threatening his life.

